What the papers say – September 1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – September 1

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

Safety fears for schools across the nation dominates the front pages on Friday.

The Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Guardian, and i all lead with a warning to parents that thousands of children may need to be home-schooled as thousands of pupils could be turned away this term over building collapse fears.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express has asked why it has taken so long to shutter unsafe buildings when schools have been aware of the dangerous problems for more than five years.

This week NHS waiting lists have dominated headlines, with the Daily Mail now dubbing junior doctors and consultants “callous” as they prepare for their first co-ordinated strike, which is set to last four days and will undoubtedly cause more issues for those affected.

The Daily Mirror has focused on the march to protest the shuttering of railway ticketing booths, telling readers there are only hours left to protect the elderly, disabled, and other vulnerable passengers from being cut off from in-person services as offices look set to close across Britain.

In The Sun, marine Ben McBean has told the Duke of Sussex he is “wrong” in his latest criticisms.

The Financial Times runs with a story on Adani after the mining titan saw more than 4 billion dollars (£3.16 billion) wiped from its value as politicians demand answers and action over the company’s murky hidden investors.

Metro reports a British fighter killed in Ukraine has been hailed a hero by his brother.

And, according to the Daily Star, people named David, Andrew, Sarah and a few other common names are “Britain’s moaners”.