Fundraiser running 100 miles around Isle of Man coast in father’s memory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Fundraiser running 100 miles around Isle of Man coast in father’s memory

By Press Association
Jack Freeman is running the 100 mile perimeter coastline of the Isle of Man in 24 hours to raise money for charity (Jack Freeman/PA)
Jack Freeman is running the 100 mile perimeter coastline of the Isle of Man in 24 hours to raise money for charity (Jack Freeman/PA)

A British man is running 100 miles around the Isle of Man in 24 hours to raise money for charity in memory of his father, who died of leukaemia.

Jack Freeman, 26, told the PA news agency that he struggled with his mental health in the years after his father’s death, but his life transformed when he began running during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Freeman has run several ultra-marathons and is running the perimeter of his island home for charity “in memory of my father and to encourage people to make a change in their lives”, he said.

The runner said the 100-mile run is a “big challenge” that begins at 5am on Saturday in Douglas – but he was “feeling good for it”.

Jack struggled with his mental health in the years after his father’s death, but running helped him (Jack Freeman/PA)

In preparation for the challenge, Mr Freeman ran 61 miles around the island and said: “I had no support for that so I just carried my own stock and food and [used] pub toilets and went into local Co-ops and things like that to restock with food.”

His father, Mark Freeman – also a runner, died when Jack was only 13 years old and in the years since Mr Freeman found that running is “something I found really peaceful when I was grieving my dad”.

He said: “I started running originally during the [Covid-19] lockdowns. I was getting a bit bored being trapped inside, so I thought, I’ll make a change for myself and actually do something with my life.

“I just started running to keep fit and keep sane as well, because when my dad died I struggled with my mental health.”

Mr Freeman said he had been “quite an isolated person” and “would binge drink and stuff like that when I was younger because I couldn’t fit in with society”.

Jack said he is “feeling good” ahead of the run (Jack Freeman/PA)

He added: “I didn’t feel connected to anyone because I was suffering with my own pain in my own head.

“I used lockdown as a chance to build myself back up again and help myself so I kept going on runs and I started really enjoying it for my mind and started finding it really helpful.”

He said being around local runners helped him “gain friendships”.

He added: “They’re really top people and being around that sort of environment, in nature, and being around healthy people changed my mindset massively.”

Ahead of his 100-mile challenge, Mr Freeman said he was “feeling really good” as he was raising money for several charities – including Anthony Nolan, Isle Listen and The Isle of Man Foodbank.

He said: “I just want to get it done now and I can’t wait to use it to remember my dad.”