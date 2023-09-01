Town comes to standstill for funeral of brother and sister who died in crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Town comes to standstill for funeral of brother and sister who died in crash

By Press Association
The Order of Service for the funeral mass of Luke, 24, and Grace McSweeney, 18
The Order of Service for the funeral mass of Luke, 24, and Grace McSweeney, 18

The Co Tipperary town of Clonmel came to a standstill as the funeral service for a brother and sister killed in a road crash took place.

Luke McSweeney, 24, and Grace McSweeney, 18, were among four people who died in the tragedy last Friday, August 25.

Funeral services were held for Nicole Murphy, 18, and Zoey Coffey, 18 earlier this week.

Irish president Michael D Higgins, Commandant Claire Mortimer, aide de camp representing the Taoiseach, and Education Minister Norma Foley joined the mourners at Saints Peter and Paul’s Church in Clonmel on Friday morning.

McSweeney siblings funeral
President Michael D Higgins arrives for the funeral at Saints Peter and Paul’s Church in Clonmel (Brian Lawless/PA)

Crowds lined the street as two hearses drove side-by-side through the town to the church.

The two coffins, one of white wood and one of brown, were carried in before crowds filed in through the doors of the church after them.

The street outside remained packed with mourners after the pews in the church filled up.

All the shops and businesses in the town closed during of the funeral.

Father Billy Meehan opened requiem mass, thanking the community for their support for the families of the young people.

“We hope and pray together we will be able to move forward,” he said.

“It’s a great sign and mark of respect that all the shops and businesses in our town are closed down for these couple of hours.

“We greet our president, Michael D, it’s a sign of his great commitment to the people of Ireland, to his reaching out to people at all times in their lives.”

Mr McSweeney had been driving the teenagers to a bus last Friday when the car overturned and crashed into a wall in Clonmel.

The youngsters were on their way to celebrate their Leaving Certificate exam results, which they had received that day.

Three more lives were lost in another road tragedy in Co Tipperary days after the Clonmel crash.

Thomas O’Reilly, 45; his wife, Bridget O’Reilly, 46; and their three-year-old grandson, Tom O’Reilly, were killed in a single-vehicle collision in Cashel on Tuesday evening.

The child’s parents, both aged 22, were injured in the crash.