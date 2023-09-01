Investigation launched after details of three officers posted on bus shelter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Investigation launched after details of three officers posted on bus shelter

By Press Association
Police Service of Northern Ireland Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said details of three officers was placed on a bus shelter in Co Londonderry (Liam McBurney/PA)
Police in Northern Ireland have said a poster with details of three serving officers was placed on a bus shelter in Co Londonderry.

An investigation has been launched into the incident in Chapel Road in Dungiven on Thursday.

It follows a major data breach last month where the details of around 10,000 officers and staff were mistakenly released online.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said: “We have contacted those involved to make them aware and recognise the impact this may have on them and their families.

“The safety and welfare of all our officers and staff remains our priority and additional security and reassurance patrols have already been implemented across Northern Ireland as part of our organisational response.

“We have commenced an investigation into this matter and I appeal to anyone with any information relating to this incident to contact police on 101.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was travelling through Dungiven last night and who has any dash cam footage.”

Details of around 10,000 PSNI officers and staff including the surname and first initial of every employee, their rank or grade, where they are based and the unit they work in were mistakenly released online in response to a Freedom of Information request.

The PSNI has confirmed the list is in the hands of dissident republicans, who continue to target officers.

The admission came after redacted information from the breach was posted on the wall of a library in west Belfast near a Sinn Fein office.

PSNI data breach
Redacted information from the PSNI data breach was posted on a wall in west Belfast last month (Liam McBurney/PA)

Just earlier this year Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot a number of times at a leisure facility in Co Tyrone.

Police officers and their representative organisations have spoken out in recent weeks over concern for their safety.

A number of other data breaches have since come to light, including the loss of a police officer’s laptop and notebook which contained details of 42 officers and members of staff after the items fell from a moving vehicle.

An independent review of the circumstances of the data breach is to be carried out, led by City of London Police Assistant Commissioner Peter O’Doherty.

It will look at process and actions leading to the breach and if any organisational, governance or management issues allowed it to happen.

Last month a man appeared in court in Co Antrim charged with two terror offences relating to the data breach.