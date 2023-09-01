Warmer and wetter than average summer for UK, says Met Office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Warmer and wetter than average summer for UK, says Met Office

By Press Association
The last day of the meteorological summer ended with rain for many people across the UK (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The UK has been warmer and wetter than average this summer, with a hot June making this season the eighth warmest on record, according to Met Office provisional figures.

After the hottest June recorded since 1884, July was the sixth wettest, and rainfall in August was just below the long-term mean average.

Of the top 10 warmest summers on record, 2023 has been the wettest, with Northern Ireland having its wettest July on record.

Met Office senior scientist Mike Kendon said: “The lion’s share of fine and settled weather in summer 2023 for the UK occurred in June, when high pressure was widely established bringing many dry days of warm summer sunshine.

“After that, however, the jet stream shifted much further to the south, with low-pressure systems often bringing rather wet and windy conditions to the UK through much of July and August.”

The highest temperature recorded was 32.2C at Chertsey, Surrey, on June 10 and Coningsby, Lincolnshire, on June 25, far off the 40.3C seen in Coningsby last year.

Across the UK, the average mean temperature this summer was 15.4C, which is 0.8C above the average.

Rainfall data summer 2023
A hot June was followed by a wet July and a closer-to-average August (Met Office/PA)

Minimum average temperatures were also high – 11C – which is the fourth highest on record.

Wales and Northern Ireland saw their highest average minimum temperatures for the summer while Scotland had its fifth highest and England its seventh.

Northern Ireland also saw 27% more rain than average, though not enough to trouble any records, the Met Office said.

There was less sun for most people during August, with the UK seeing 8% fewer sunshine hours than normal, and this was most pronounced in Wales which saw 21% fewer sunshine hours.

For the summer as a whole, the UK had slightly above the average number of sunshine hours, with Scotland being furthest from the norm with a 15% increase.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Two storms in the summer’s final month, Antoni on August 5 and Betty on August 19, helped contribute to the mixed feel of dry and wet weather throughout the season.

Mr Kendon said: “The characteristic variability of the UK’s climate has once again been illustrated by this summer: the season’s temperature figures are influenced by how significantly hot June was, but the result is that summer 2023 will go down as a warm and wet one for the UK, with plenty of rainfall in the second half of the season.”

Meteorologists predict temperatures will rise to the high 20s next week as a tropical hurricane in the Atlantic pushes high pressure towards the UK.