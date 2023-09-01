Boy who stabbed teenager to death given four years’ detention for manslaughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Boy who stabbed teenager to death given four years’ detention for manslaughter

By Press Association
Jesse Nwokejiobi who was stabbed to death in Cambridge (Cambridgeshire Police/ PA)
Jesse Nwokejiobi who was stabbed to death in Cambridge (Cambridgeshire Police/ PA)

A 17-year-old boy who stabbed an aspiring electrical engineer to death in a “knife fight between drug dealers” has been sentenced to four years in youth detention for his manslaughter.

Nic Lobbenberg KC, prosecuting, said the defendant, who cannot be named, and 17-year-old Jesse Nwokejiobi who died were concerned with rival drug dealing mobile phone lines when violence flared in Cambridge.

“The Crown say this incident became a knife fight between drug dealers, essentially over who had the right to deal in Logan’s Meadow,” Mr Lobbenberg told Huntingdon Crown Court on Friday.

He said that Mr Nwokejiobi arrived at the small nature reserve next to the River Cam and drew a knife on November 19, 2022.

The youth defendant also drew a knife, with Mr Nwokejiobi killed by a single stab wound to the heart at 3.25pm, despite efforts by emergency services to save him.

The prosecutor said: “The entire incident, from the arrival of Jesse on his scooter to when he goes to the ground fatally wounded, takes 46 seconds.”

Jesse Nwokejiobi
Jesse Nwokejiobi who was stabbed to death in Cambridge (Cambridgeshire Police/ PA)

He said that the youth defendant, together with a second boy, fled the scene and were driven away by “drug user” James Heath, 45, who allowed them to stay at his home overnight.

The two boys, who were both 16 at the time and are now 17, got a train to London, where they lived, the following day, Mr Lobbenberg said.

He said Heath had been allowing them to stay at his home and ferrying them to and from their drug dealing pitch.

The boy who stabbed Mr Nwokejiobi admitted to his manslaughter, which prosecutors said was an acceptable plea.

Tana Adkin KC, representing him, said he had a reading age of 12 and had been “vulnerable” to being recruited into criminality.

The judge, the honourable Mr Justice Butcher KC, said: “This is yet another case in which a young man has been pointlessly killed and other young lives blighted as a result of drug dealing.

Sentencing the youth who admitted to manslaughter to four years’ detention, the judge said the boy’s actions were “in response to Jesse’s arrival and threats”, noting that Mr Nwokejiobi first swung his knife, cutting the defendant’s coat and thumb.

The second boy, who was present when Mr Nwokejiobi was stabbed, admitted to two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and affray.

He was sentenced to an 18-month youth rehabilitation order including 120 hours of unpaid work.

Liam Walker KC, mitigating for him, said the defendant had been a victim of modern slavery and exploited into forced drug dealing.

He said the defendant was not armed, and that 6ft 6ins Mr Nwokejiobi was wearing a balaclava when he arrived and drew a knife.

In a statement read to the court by a barrister, Mr Nwokejiobi’s mother Rita Ofor said she forgave the two boys, as family members wept in the packed courtroom.

“I’ve forgiven the two of them and I would really like to be able to speak to them and tell them that the path they are going down is of destruction,” she said.

Mr Nwokejiobi’s father Henry Nwokejiobi previously said that his son had moved from London to live with his mother in Cambridge in February 2022.

Speaking in December 2022, he said he told his son to go and live with his mother in Cambridge as “things were happening” in Mill Hill in north-west London, where he lived.

“Honestly I thought he would be safer in Cambridge,” he said, adding that his son had loved playing rugby, singing and rapping.

Heath, of Queens Close in Harston, Cambridgeshire, admitted two counts of assisting an offender and two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

He was sentenced to three years in prison.

Mark Shelley, mitigating, said Heath was registered disabled since sustaining a back injury and got discounted drugs by allowing the youths to stay at his home.