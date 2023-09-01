Diana documentary features unheard audio clips about royal family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Diana documentary features unheard audio clips about royal family

By Press Association
Diana speaks about the King and her stepmother in the previously unheard clips (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Diana speaks about the King and her stepmother in the previously unheard clips (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Unheard audio tapes of Diana, Princess of Wales, talking about the King and her ‘hatred’ for stepmother Raine Spencer is to air in an upcoming documentary.

The recordings of Diana were taped three decades ago for her biographer Andrew Morton, who went on to publish the book Diana: Her True Story in 1992.

On Friday, a few extracts of unheard clips were shared through ABC News ahead of the release of documentary Diana: The Rest Of Her Story.

Diana, Princess of Wales
Unheard audio of Diana will be heard in a new documentary (John Stillwell/PA)

It serves as a follow-up to 2017 film Diana: In Her Own Words, both directed by Tom Jennings.

Speaking about her relationship with Charles, Diana says: “He was so grown-up and here was Diana, a kindergarten teacher. I mean the whole thing was ridiculous.”

Diana later spoke about her husband’s relationship with her family, revealing “he won’t even talk to mummy”.

She continued: “Because at Harry’s christening, Charles went up to mummy and said ‘we were so disappointed, we thought it would be a girl’ and mummy snapped his head off and said ‘you should realise how lucky you are to have a child that’s normal’.

“And ever since that day, a shutter’s come down, and that’s what he does when he gets somebody answering back at him, so to speak.”

The release of the clips comes a day after the 26th anniversary of Diana’s death on August 31 1997, following a car crash in Paris, and a week before the first anniversary of the death of the late Queen.

Raine Spencer
Former stepmother of Diana, Princess of Wales, Raine Spencer (Louisa Buller/PA)

The clips also hear Diana’s feelings towards her stepmother Raine, who married her father John in 1976 before his death in 1992.

Speaking of her strained relationship with her stepmother, Diana says: “I was so angry. And I said I hate you so much. If only you knew how much we all hated you for what you’ve done. You ruined the house.

“You spent daddy’s money. I have said everything I possibly could and Raine said you have no idea how much pain your mother put your father through.

“I said pain Raine? It’s one word you don’t even know how to relate to.

“In my job and in my role, I see people suffer like you’ve never seen. And you call that pain? I said you’ve got a lot to learn.

“I remember really going for her gullet.”

It comes two days after the Duke of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries Heart Of Invictus was released, where Prince Harry recalls the triggering return from his final tour of Afghanistan which related to the trauma of losing his mother Diana.