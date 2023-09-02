What the papers say – September 2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – September 2

By Press Association
Crumbling schools continue to dominate the front pages of Saturday’s newspapers amid warnings of a growing number of affected buildings.

Hundreds more schools are at risk from the “concrete crisis” according to the Daily Mail, which says thousands of homes and public buildings – including hospital, courts, police stations and leisure centres – could collapse due to flawed construction material.

The Independent says 156 schools are known to be at risk from crumbling concrete, but that number is likely to rise.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan will address Parliament when it returns next week, according to the i weekend, which says hundreds more schools are awaiting safety checks with ministers warned of the risk four years ago.

“What A Mess” is the simple verdict of the Daily Mirror, which says thousands of children will be unable to return to school.

The Times also says more schools are expected to be closed due to fears over concrete as parents ask when the crisis will end.

The “crumbling concrete crisis” spreading to hospitals is a second story on the front of the Daily Telegraph which focuses on an interview with Home Secretary Suella Braverman, where she says public confidence in the police is being eroded by officers “pandering to politically correct causes”.

The Daily Star also looks to the return to school as it says the end of the summer holiday will coincide with a September heatwave.

Mohamed Al Fayed’s death leads the front of The Sun, which says he died 26 years after his son Dodi was killed in a car crash alongside Diana, Princess of Wales.

And the Financial Times says almost 2% has been added to the size of the UK economy in the latest revisions by the Office for National Statistics.