More than £30,000 raised for poet who disappeared at music festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

More than £30,000 raised for poet who disappeared at music festival

By Press Association
Gboyega Odubanjo, a poet who went missing at a music festival in Northamptonshire (Northamptonshire Police/PA)
Gboyega Odubanjo, a poet who went missing at a music festival in Northamptonshire (Northamptonshire Police/PA)

Loved ones of poet Gboyega Odubanjo, who disappeared at a music festival, have raised more than £30,000 in his memory.

He was last seen at the Shambala music festival in Kelmarsh, Northamptonshire, at around 4am on Saturday August 26, having been invited to read poetry at the event the following day.

The 27-year-old’s family, friends and supporters from across the country launched a social media campaign and organised search parties in the area.

Police found a body during a nearby search operation on Thursday.

After the news, Mr Odubanjo’s family began a fundraiser in his memory which raised £32,331 in less than 24 hours.

The fundraiser, organised by Rose Odubanjo, described him as a “beloved son, brother and friend” whose life was “so suddenly cut short”.

It said part of the money would go to the Gboyega Odubanjo Foundation for low-income black writers, which is to be launched by his family.

“We, the close friends and loved ones of Gboyega, express our profound sadness and grief at the loss of one of our brightest and most talented stars,” it said.

“Gboyega was the source of incredible joy and laughter for all of us, and we are utterly heartbroken to hear that his life has been so suddenly cut short.

“Gboyega was inimitable. He will be remembered as a brilliant poet, inspiring friend, son and brother. He was incredibly talented; someone we will remain in awe of.”

The search effort, led by detectives, involved the use of dogs, police search advisers, neighbourhood and response officers, a dive team and volunteer members of Northamptonshire Search and Rescue.

Mr Odubanjo, from Bromley in south-east London, was studying for a PhD in creative writing at the University of Hertfordshire.

He attended the festival with friends and became separated from them in the early hours of Saturday.

His work has appeared in the Guardian, the Poetry Review and the New Statesman, while his first collection of poems, Adam, is due to be published next summer, his family said.