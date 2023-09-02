Crash victim Zoey set to fulfil her dream of becoming a teacher, funeral told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Crash victim Zoey set to fulfil her dream of becoming a teacher, funeral told

By Press Association
The coffin of crash victim, Zoey Coffey, 18, is carried into Saints Peter and Paul’s Church in Clonmel (Brendan Gleeson/PA)
The coffin of crash victim, Zoey Coffey, 18, is carried into Saints Peter and Paul’s Church in Clonmel (Brendan Gleeson/PA)

The funeral of a teenager who died in the crash which claimed four young lives in Co Tipperary has been told she was about to fulfil her lifelong dream of becoming a teacher.

Fr Michael Toomey told those gathered to farewell Zoey Coffey at Saints Peter and Paul’s Church in Clonmel that it had been Tipperary’s “darkest week”.

Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan said the whole country had been affected by the crash in which Zoey, 18, was one of four people killed when the car they were in struck a wall in Clonmel on August 25.

Co Tipperary fatal crash
Zoey Coffey died in the crash in Clonmel (Family handout/PA)

Zoey, along with her friends Grace McSweeney and Nicole Murphy, also 18, had received Leaving Cert results earlier that day.

They were being driven by Grace’s brother, Luke McSweeney, 24, to meet other friends to celebrate their exam results.

Guards of honour were formed outside the church on Saturday by fellow pupils from Presentation Secondary School.

Zoey’s remains were brought into the church in a pink and white coffin and many mourners wore pink in line with the family’s wish that the ceremony be a celebration of her life.

Delivering the eulogy, Clara Coffey said her sister was her best friend.

She said: “Friday, August 25, a day I will never forget. A day that started with such excitement ended in the tragic loss of my beautiful little sister, her friends Grace and Nicole, and Grace’s brother Luke.

“Zoey had us up bright and early, eagerly awaiting her Leaving Certificate results which she worked so hard for.

“Yesterday, we found out that she received her CAO offer to be a teacher, a dream she had since she was a child.

“Zoey was a gentle, patient, enthusiastic, selfless girl and I have no doubt she would have made the best teacher.”

She added: “Zoey was my best friend. We had always been so close growing up and I never did anything without her.”

Zoey Coffey funeral
Many mourners at the funeral wore pink in memory of Zoey Coffey (Brendan Gleeson/PA)

Father Toomey said: “Today we come, for many of us for the third day in a row, to a funeral of a fun, bubbly and central person in our lives.

“Zoey went to school in Saint Oliver’s and then to the Presentation Secondary School.

“Zoey loved dancing. At the age of three she was a member of On Your Toes but very much kept her mam on her toes, and anybody else who upset her.

“It was at majorettes that she became best friends with Grace McSweeney and the two of them were inseparable ever since.”

He added: “Zoey loved playing with her dolls and, since a young girl, always wanted to be a schoolteacher because of the inspiration that her teachers had on her.

“In receiving her Leaving Certificate results last week, she had hoped to go to Mary Immaculate College and fulfil her dream of being a teacher.”

Zoey Coffey funeral
The coffin is carried into Saints Peter and Paul’s Church (Brendan Gleeson/PA)

Fr Toomey also remembered Tom and Bridget O’Reilly and their grandson Tom O’Reilly – who died in another crash in Cashel on Tuesday.

He said: “May our prayers here give them, their families and the people of Cashel love and support in Tipperary’s darkest week.”

Bishop Cullinan led the final prayers of commendation.

He said: “The whole country has been affected by the tragedy that occurred in Clonmel last Friday night, and by the loss of such wonderful young people whose lives have been cut all too short.”

The funeral for the three members of the O’Reilly family will take place in Cashel on Sunday.