Committee to plan permanent memorial to the late Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Committee to plan permanent memorial to the late Queen

By Press Association
Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 2022 (PA)
Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 2022 (PA)

Plans for a permanent memorial to the late Queen and a national legacy programme in her honour will be unveiled in 2026 to mark what would have been Elizabeth II’s centenary year.

The Queen Elizabeth memorial committee will consider and recommend proposals for a “fitting tribute” to the nation’s longest-reigning monarch following her death in September 2022.

It will be jointly supported by the UK Government and the Royal Household, with Lord Robin Janvrin, the late Queen’s former private secretary appointed as chairman, the Cabinet Office said on Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth II and Shylah Gordon-Clarke, then 8, attach a bauble to a Christmas tree during her visit to Coram, the UK’s oldest children’s charity
Queen Elizabeth II and Shylah Gordon-Clarke, then 8, attach a bauble to a Christmas tree during her visit to Coram, the UK’s oldest children’s charity (PA)

The independent body will consider Elizabeth II’s life of public service and the causes she supported, and will seek suggestions from the public.

The Government said it will support the proposals and consider funding options.

The plans will be unveiled to coincide with what would have been the Queen’s hundredth birthday in 2026.

Platinum Jubilee
Lord Robin Janvrin said it would be a unique challenge to capture the contribution of the Queen (PA)

Senior figures and experts are set to be appointed to the committee to develop ideas and bring their recommendations to the King and Prime Minister.

Lord Janvrin said: “It is an honour to be asked to chair the Queen Elizabeth memorial committee.

“It will be a unique challenge to try to capture for future generations Her Late Majesty’s extraordinary contribution to our national life throughout her very long reign.”

Lord Janvrin is a trusted figure who worked at Buckingham Palace in different roles from 1987 to 2007. He was ennobled in 2007 and sits as a crossbench peer in the House of Lords.

The statues of George VI and Elizabeth the Queen Mother in London (PA)
The statues of George VI and Elizabeth the Queen Mother on The Mall in central London (PA)

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said: “Queen Elizabeth II was our longest reigning monarch and greatest public servant.

“Lord Janvrin will now begin the important work of designing a fitting tribute to her legacy of service to our nation and the Commonwealth.”

The late Queen unveiled a statue of her father George VI on The Mall in 1955, while a statue of The Queen Mother was erected nearby in 2009.

After the death of George VI in 1952, funding was raised for grants to community organisations working to improve the wellbeing of young and elderly people, including the creation of day centres and clubs.