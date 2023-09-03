Two dead and one injured after collisions in Coventry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two dead and one injured after collisions in Coventry

By Press Association
West Midlands Police said a pedestrian and a cyclist have died following a series of collisions in Coventry on September 3 (PA)
Two people have died following a series of collisions in Coventry on Sunday morning, West Midlands Police said.

A pedestrian died after they were struck by a car in Gosford Street at around 8am, and a cyclist died after they were struck by a car on Woodway Lane. Another pedestrian was seriously injured.

The car then collided with a house on Beckbury Road.

A 33-year-old man, who was detained on Beckbury Road at about 9am, is currently being questioned by officers in connection with the collisions.

A police statement said: “We were called to Gosford Street, Coventry at around 8am to reports that three people which included two pedestrians and a cyclist had been seriously injured.

“A 44-year-old pedestrian who was struck on Gosford Street and a cyclist who was struck on Woodway Lane have sadly died of their injuries.

“Another pedestrian has been treated for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

“Officers including the drones team and dog unit were called to search for the suspect when a man made off after the car collided with a house on Beckbury Road.

“At around 9am a 33-year-old man was located on Beckbury Road, Coventry and is currently being questioned in connection with the collisions.”

Police said Gosford Street, Woodway Lane and surrounding roads will be closed as officers investigate the circumstances surrounding the collisions.

Superintendent Ronan Tyrer, from Coventry Local Policing Area, said: “We have now informed the families of all those involved in today’s tragic incidents and our thoughts remain firmly with them at this truly devastating time.

“We are still in the very early stages of our investigations and we have several scenes across Coventry which also means that some roads will be closed for a considerable time.

“We are also searching CCTV and making enquiries and would appeal to anyone who has any information that could help our investigations to contact us at their earliest opportunity.”

People can upload CCTV, video footage or to provide information that could help the police investigations at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ23N72-PO1

Information can also be given by calling 101 and quoting log number 854 3/9/23.