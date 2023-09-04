What the papers say – September 4

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – September 4

By Press Association
The school building crisis continues to dominate the front pages at the start of the working week.

The Guardian and the i have kicked off the week with headlines firmly focused on the back-to-school headache that is plaguing the education system; however, even though MPs want to see schools made safe for Britain’s youngsters, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has advised there is no “extra cash” available for repairs.

The Times reports that hundreds of schools are still in the dark over safety fears for students.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail reveals a rise in council workers who have been approved to log-on from far-flung beaches and holiday spots.

The Daily Mirror leads with Labour leader Kier Starmer’s pledge to Brits that income taxes will be lowered under an opposition government, which he hopes will help ease the “burden on hardworking people”.

Meanwhile, Metro says Tesco boss Ken Murphy has called on MPs to introduce further protections for workers after a spike in violent attacks on supermarket staff resulted in workers being issued with body cameras to help keep them safe.

Monday’s Daily Telegraph also has its eyes set on politics, revealing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak plans to backflip on a ban on onshore wind farms to avoid a Tory rebellion.

The Sun carries rugby legend Danny Cipriani’s claims against former England head coach Eddie Jones.

The Daily Star says the mercury will hit 33 degrees on Monday, which is shaping up as Britain’s hottest day of the year.

The Financial Times has revealed Soviet banks are being propped up by Chinese cash as sanctions imposed over the Ukrainian invasion strengthen their chokehold on the Kremlin.