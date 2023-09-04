Wallace Chan exhibition featuring one of world’s largest black diamonds opens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Wallace Chan exhibition featuring one of world’s largest black diamonds opens

By Press Association
Wallace Chan’s Legend of the Colour Black, during a preview of Christie’s forthcoming Wallace Chan The Wheel Of Time exhibition, in London (James Manning/PA)
Wallace Chan’s Legend of the Colour Black, during a preview of Christie’s forthcoming Wallace Chan The Wheel Of Time exhibition, in London (James Manning/PA)

An exhibition starring one of the largest cut black diamonds in the world has opened in London.

Wallace Chan: The Wheel Of Time exhibition features 150 pieces of jewellery, alongside six titanium sculptures, from Chinese jewellery creator, visual artist and innovator Wallace Chan.

It is the largest exhibition of 67-year-old Chan’s work in Europe, honouring the artist’s 50-year career.

Wallace Chan; The Wheel of Time exhibition
Wallace Chan during a preview of Christie’s The Wheel Of Time exhibition, in London (James Manning/PA)

Among the work is the Legend Of The Colour Black – a black diamond shoulder brooch sculpture.

The centre stone of the piece is one of the largest known cut black diamonds in the world, weighing 312.24 carats.

It is set alongside silver grey diamonds, crystal sapphire, black agate, titanium and the Wallace Chan Porcelain – a material Chan has developed which is five times stronger than steel.

Wallace Chan; The Wheel of Time exhibition
Wallace Chan’s Legend Of The Colour Black (James Manning/PA)

Another notable piece in the exhibition is The Joy Of Life brooch, featuring a butterfly comprised of pink sapphire, sapphire, tsavorite garnet, diamond, yellow diamond, pearl and titanium.

On Monday, the free exhibition premiered at Christie’s King Street headquarters in London where it will be on view until September 10.

The exhibition features more than a dozen never-before-seen works, including a series of titanium and iron sculptures which represent significant moments in Chan’s 50-year career.

It is the fifth exhibition that auction house Christie’s has presented in collaboration with Chan, following previous shows in Hong Kong in 2015 and again four years later, as well as in Shanghai in 2020 and 2021.

Wallace Chan; The Wheel of Time exhibition
Wallace Chan’s The Wheel Of Time exhibition (James Manning/PA)

The Wheel Of Time serves as a metaphor for Chan’s labour-intensive working process, requiring meticulous attention to detail and embracing Chinese aesthetics, Christie’s said.

The majority of pieces on display, created during the past five decades, are on loan from many of Chan’s major international collectors.

“In the blink of an eye, half a century has flown by,” Chan previously said.

He added: “Time is an eternal wheel that rotates for infinity with neither beginning nor end. In the creative process, time is a theme so intangible, yet omnificent.”