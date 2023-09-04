Boxing trainer accused of having gun in hold luggage at Manchester Airport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Boxing trainer accused of having gun in hold luggage at Manchester Airport

By Press Association
Boxing trainer Brian McIntyre has been charged with possession of a firearm as he prepared to board a flight at Manchester Airport (Nick Potts/PA)
Boxing trainer Brian McIntyre has been charged with possession of a firearm as he prepared to board a flight at Manchester Airport (Nick Potts/PA)

A boxing trainer has been charged with possession of a firearm as he prepared to board a flight at Manchester Airport.

Brian McIntyre appeared at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on Monday after the weapon was allegedly found in hold luggage, Greater Manchester Police said.

The 53-year-old was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on October 9.

McIntyre is Chris Eubank Junior’s trainer, and had been in the UK for his fight with Liam Smith.

Chris Eubank Jr (centre) with Mr McIntyre (second left).
Chris Eubank Jr (centre) with trainer Brian McIntyre (second left) after his victory against Liam Smith via technical knockout on Saturday (Peter Byrne/PA)

Eubank brought McIntyre in as his new coach alongside other changes to his training regime in preparation for the contest.

A statement from Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 10.45am on Sunday September 3 2023, officers were called to reports of a possible firearm being found in hold luggage by airport staff at Manchester Airport.

“After initial inspection by security staff, GMP officers attended, and the firearm was seized.

“Subsequently, a 53-year-old man was arrested for possession of a firearm and was taken to custody for further questioning.

“Brian McIntyre, from the United States of America, was charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.”