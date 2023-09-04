Final season of The Crown to feature Charles and Camilla’s wedding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Final season of The Crown to feature Charles and Camilla’s wedding

By Press Association
Charles, then the Prince of Wales and Camilla leaving the Guildhall, Windsor, following their wedding ceremony (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Charles, then the Prince of Wales and Camilla leaving the Guildhall, Windsor, following their wedding ceremony (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Netflix has teased that the final season of The Crown will include the King and Queen’s wedding.

The streaming platform uploaded a photo to Twitter, now known as X, that showed the service of prayer and dedication for the marriage of “His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales to Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall.”

Charles and Camilla were married in a civil ceremony in April 2005 at Windsor Guildhall and had a blessing at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Alongside the teaser, Netflix posted a caption which read: “After six seasons, seven years and three casts, @TheCrownNetflix comes to an end later this year.

“We’ll be back with more soon, but here’s a hint at what’s to come in our final season.”

Season five of The Crown depicted the events surrounding Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales’ divorce, including the BBC interview Diana had with journalist Martin Bashir.

The next series could look into the death of Diana, who died following a car accident in Paris in 1997 alongside the driver Henri Paul and Dodi Fayed, the son of business tycoon Mohamed Al Fayed, who was seen getting to know Diana in season five.

Royal Wedding – Marriage of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles – Civil Ceremony – Windsor Guildhall
The marriage of the then-Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles will be portrayed in The Crown (Tim Ockenden/PA)

Actors to have been cast in The Crown include Viola Prettejohn, Claire Foy, Olivia Colman Imelda Staunton, who have all played versions of the late Queen.

Josh O’Connor and Dominic West are among the actors to have portrayed Charles, and Diana has been played by Emma Corrin and Elizabeth Debicki.

The final season of The Crown will be released later this year and is expected to show the premiership of Sir Tony Blair, and the early relationship between Prince William and the then-Kate Middleton.