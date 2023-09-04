New PSNI leadership will need to work to restore confidence in policing – MLA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New PSNI leadership will need to work to restore confidence in policing – MLA

By Press Association
Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly (right) and MLA Linda Dillon speak following an emergency meeting of the Northern Ireland Policing Board on Monday in Belfast (Rebecca Black/PA)
The leadership of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) will have a “job of work” to restore confidence in policing, a Sinn Fein MLA has said.

News that Simon Byrne had resigned with immediate effect from the top job in the PSNI came during an emergency meeting of the Northern Ireland Policing Board in Belfast on Monday.

The board continued to meet for several hours after being notified of Mr Byrne’s decision following a string of controversies.

Board members agreed to prioritise the recruitment of a new chief constable, as well as initiating a review of the senior leadership team of the PSNI and requesting the Department of Justice commissions a review of the Policing Board itself.

Speaking after the meeting, Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly said the new senior policing team, when they come in, will have a “job of work to do” to rebuild confidence in policing, which he described as being at a “low ebb”.

DUP MLA Trevor Clarke said Mr Byrne’s journey with the PSNI has come to an end and they want to see the police service “rebuilt”.

“The processes have commenced now in terms of an appointment of the chief constable’s position and I think rank-and-file officers should take some confidence in that, that their concerns are being addressed and that we’re looking for a way forward in terms of getting a new chief constable to start the long road in terms of the process to rebuild the organisation to what it should be,” he said.

Alliance MLA Nuala McAllister said her party has been clear that the issue is “not just about one individual or any individual … that there is a crisis”.

“That’s why any review that takes place of the senior management team of the PSNI must be done so in a timely manner, and we must see real actions and recommendations from that review,” she said.

UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt said the resignation of Mr Byrne will “not be the end of the matter”.

“There are several issues to be resolved within the PSNI so I consider this to be the beginning … this continues to be a crisis but we have now started a resolution,” he said.

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan said Mr Byrne’s resignation was “inevitable”, adding this is an opportunity to find some certainty around the future of the police service.