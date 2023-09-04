Two charged with murder after human remains discovered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two charged with murder after human remains discovered

By Press Association
Boscombe cliffs in Bournemouth (Alamy/PA)
Two people have been charged with murder following the discovery of partial human remains in Boscombe, Dorset Police confirmed.

Police said the victim has been identified as 49-year-old Simon Shotton from Bournemouth. His family has been informed.

Debbie Ann Pereira, 38, and Benjamin Lee Atkins, 48, both from Bournemouth, were arrested after the remains were discovered by a member of the public near the Manor Steps Zig Zag, off Boscombe Overcliff Drive.

They are due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Poole Magistrates' Court
Two people are due at Poole Magistrates’ Court (PA)

An investigation was launched by Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, and following scientific analysis, the victim was identified as Mr Shotton.

Detective Inspector Neil Third, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Simon Shotton and they have been updated with this latest development in our investigation.

“This matter has been the subject of a meticulous and complex investigation and we have now reached the point where charges of murder have been authorised following consultation with the CPS.

“As this case will now be the subject of active court proceedings, it would not be appropriate for us to comment any further at this time as we must ensure the justice system is allowed to follow its course.

“It is also important to stress that there should be no further commentary or sharing of information online or on social media that could potentially prejudice these court proceedings.”