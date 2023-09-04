Tower Bridge sculpture made entirely from 25kg of sugar

An artist from West Sussex has recreated London’s Tower Bridge entirely out of sugar using 25kg of the ingredient.

Michelle Wibowo, 45, who lives in Haywards Heath, spent more than 150 hours to bake and build the 2.5ft (0.76m) sculpture as part of the Reductive Art Exhibition by cereal brand Kellogg’s.

The award-winning sugar artist, who creates art from sugar and bakes intricate cake structures, said she “jumped” at the chance to recreate Tower Bridge for the exhibition.

She said: “The idea of an exhibition comprising works made entirely out of salt and sugar sounded really exciting, so I jumped at the chance to create this piece for the show.”

Wibowo took 150 hours to create her giant sugar sculpture (Aaron Chown/PA)

Prior to her creation, Wibowo researched the history of London’s iconic landmark to include every detail of the bridge in her sugar sculpture.

“It was really fascinating researching the design history around the Tower Bridge, which surprisingly isn’t as old as some people may think,” she explained.

“I hope people will enjoy taking a closer look at the sculpture when they visit the show and spotting some of the details from the real bridge.”

Her sugar replica shows the famous two towers and the open-air walkway of the bridge as well as details of the windows and suspension chains.

Her artwork forms part of cereal giant Kellogg’s new art exhibition designed to showcase the company’s commitment to reduce salt and sugar across its cereals since 2011.

Artists across the world were selected to produce a piece of art using salt or sugar as the medium.

Wibowo is one of eight artists to feature in the exhibition which will be held in London and Paris in September.

Details of Tower Bridge such as the famous two towers and the open-air walkway of the bridge remain in the sugar sculpture (Aaron Chown/PA)

A spokesperson from Kellogg’s said the company wanted to create a “visual expression” of its commitment to reduce salt and sugar in its cereal products.

They said: “We’re committed to helping people make healthier choices in the morning, and we wanted to create a really visual expression of this, which is how our Reductive Art Exhibition has come to be.

“Over the last decade, we have worked hard to continually improve our recipes, and to ultimately give people more of what they want and less of what they don’t.

“We’re pleased to have reduced salt and sugar across all our cereals, and have done so without incorporating artificial sweeteners, ultimately keeping the great taste of our products that our shoppers know and love.”

The Reductive Art Exhibition – A Story of Salt and Sugar is a free exhibition that will be open to the public on Friday and Saturday at gallery@oxo at the Oxo Tower, London.