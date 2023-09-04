Tower Bridge sculpture made entirely from 25kg of sugar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tower Bridge sculpture made entirely from 25kg of sugar

By Press Association
Artist Michelle Wibowo recreated the Tower Bridge made entirely out of 25kg of sugar (Aaron Chown/PA)
Artist Michelle Wibowo recreated the Tower Bridge made entirely out of 25kg of sugar (Aaron Chown/PA)

An artist from West Sussex has recreated London’s Tower Bridge entirely out of sugar using 25kg of the ingredient.

Michelle Wibowo, 45, who lives in Haywards Heath, spent more than 150 hours to bake and build the 2.5ft (0.76m) sculpture as part of the Reductive Art Exhibition by cereal brand Kellogg’s.

The award-winning sugar artist, who creates art from sugar and bakes intricate cake structures, said she “jumped” at the chance to recreate Tower Bridge for the exhibition.

She said: “The idea of an exhibition comprising works made entirely out of salt and sugar sounded really exciting, so I jumped at the chance to create this piece for the show.”

Woman pipes icing sugar onto Tower Bridge sugar sculpture
Wibowo took 150 hours to create her giant sugar sculpture (Aaron Chown/PA)

Prior to her creation, Wibowo researched the history of London’s iconic landmark to include every detail of the bridge in her sugar sculpture.

“It was really fascinating researching the design history around the Tower Bridge, which surprisingly isn’t as old as some people may think,” she explained.

“I hope people will enjoy taking a closer look at the sculpture when they visit the show and spotting some of the details from the real bridge.”

Her sugar replica shows the famous two towers and the open-air walkway of the bridge as well as details of the windows and suspension chains.

Her artwork forms part of cereal giant Kellogg’s new art exhibition designed to showcase the company’s commitment to reduce salt and sugar across its cereals since 2011.

Artists across the world were selected to produce a piece of art using salt or sugar as the medium.

Wibowo is one of eight artists to feature in the exhibition which will be held in London and Paris in September.

Tower Bridge made out of sugar
Details of Tower Bridge such as the famous two towers and the open-air walkway of the bridge remain in the sugar sculpture (Aaron Chown/PA)

A spokesperson from Kellogg’s said the company wanted to create a “visual expression” of its commitment to reduce salt and sugar in its cereal products.

They said: “We’re committed to helping people make healthier choices in the morning, and we wanted to create a really visual expression of this, which is how our Reductive Art Exhibition has come to be.

“Over the last decade, we have worked hard to continually improve our recipes, and to ultimately give people more of what they want and less of what they don’t.

“We’re pleased to have reduced salt and sugar across all our cereals, and have done so without incorporating artificial sweeteners, ultimately keeping the great taste of our products that our shoppers know and love.”

The Reductive Art Exhibition – A Story of Salt and Sugar is a free exhibition that will be open to the public on Friday and Saturday at gallery@oxo at the Oxo Tower, London.