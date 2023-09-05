Nature park hosts theatre piece featuring cast of more than 100 young people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nature park hosts theatre piece featuring cast of more than 100 young people

By Press Association
Actors during the dress rehearsal for theatre production Nest, which was co-produced and co-commissioned by Leeds 2023 and National Youth Theatre, at St Aidan’s RSPB Nature Park located between Leeds and Castleford in West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Actors during the dress rehearsal for theatre production Nest, which was co-produced and co-commissioned by Leeds 2023 and National Youth Theatre, at St Aidan’s RSPB Nature Park located between Leeds and Castleford in West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

A 355-hectare nature park is the setting for a new immersive theatre piece, with a cast of more than 100, exploring themes of identity, existence and climate migration through the eyes of young people.

The audience of Nest will follow the performers as they move around the paths and ponds at St Aidan’s RSPB Nature Park in Leeds – a former opencast coal mine which features 12km of trails as well as reedbeds, wetlands, meadows and woodland.

Nest dress rehearsal – Leeds
An actor during the dress rehearsal for Nest at St Aidan’s RSPB Nature Park (Danny Lawson/PA)

Nest – which features live music, design, visual projections, movement and performance – is a collaboration between the National Youth Theatre (NYT) and Leeds 2023, written by Emma Nuttall and directed by NYT’s chief executive and artistic director Paul Roseby.

Set in the year 2050, the story follows 20-year-old Skyler’s journey around the park.

The producers said it was conceived in response to an NYT members survey that found the climate crisis was the issue that young people were most interested in exploring theatrically.

Mr Roseby said: “Nest is the latest big show offering of NYT’s art and activism programme unlocking facts and stories of our climate crisis by animating locations and unusual buildings in a dramatic way.

Nest dress rehearsal – Leeds
Nest has been co-produced and co-commissioned by Leeds 2023 and National Youth Theatre (Danny Lawson/PA)

“Staged at St Aidan’s stunning nature park, both local, national and international performers take action with a world premiere production to lift our hearts, minds and give hope to a fragile earth we call home.”

– Nest takes place at RSPB St Aidan’s Nature Park from Tuesday to Saturday. For tickets and more information visit leeds2023.co.uk.