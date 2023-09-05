Man killed for asking robbers to return his ‘blinging’ gold chains, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man killed for asking robbers to return his ‘blinging’ gold chains, court told

By Press Association
The Old Bailey has heard how Asadiq Mohamed, 23, was robbed and then stabbed in a park in Edgware, north London (PA)
The Old Bailey has heard how Asadiq Mohamed, 23, was robbed and then stabbed in a park in Edgware, north London (PA)

A young man was fatally stabbed for asking youths to return his “blinging” rapper-style gold chains, a court has heard.

Asadiq Mohamed, 23, was robbed by a group of young males in a park in Edgware, north London, in May 2021, the Old Bailey was told.

When he tried to recover three chains which had been ripped from his neck, he was punched and kicked to the ground and then fatally stabbed, jurors heard.

It is alleged that Nick Kaneza, then aged 18, delivered the fatal wound immediately after being passed a knife by Emmanuel Pombo, who was 16 at the time.

Opening their murder trial on Tuesday, prosecutor Jane Bickerstaff KC said: “This case is about the murder of a young man, Asadiq Mohamed, and the events that led up to that which involved a robbery on him and violent disorder on him.”

Mr Mohamed and a friend had allegedly been “spotted” by youths and followed as they walked through Montrose Park and into Silkstream Park on the afternoon of Monday May 31 2021.

The males had targeted Mr Mohamed with the “sole intention” of robbing him of three gold chains he was wearing around his neck, Ms Bickerstaff said.

They split into two groups and approached in a “pincer” movement before one of them grabbed the chunky jewellery from the victim’s neck, it was claimed.

Afterwards, the youths headed back to the basketball court where they had come from, the court was told.

Ms Bickerstaff told jurors: “Asadiq went after the group to try to recover his gold chains. In doing so, he was the subject of a violent assault on the basketball court.

“He was punched and kicked to the ground and on the ground, and as he managed to get to his feet, one of defendants fatally stabbed him, once to the left of his chest. It pierced his heart and he died.”

She said the alleged killers and three other defendants took part in the “vicious group assault” on Mr Mohamed because he had “the temerity to follow and try to recover his gold chains from them”.

Ms Bickerstaff said: “During the course of that assault, and having deliberately armed himself with a knife, Kaneza delivered the fatal stab wound.

“It is the prosecution case that Mr Pombo is the individual who passed the knife to Mr Kaneza, in order for him to stab the deceased.”

Ms Bickerstaff told jurors that earlier that day, Mr Mohamed and his friend had visited a project supporting people in care and seeking asylum.

While there, the pair had watched films and cooked food before the friend changed into a football kit and set off for Montrose Park, saying he would drop Mr Mohamed at the station.

One of the support workers recalled Mr Mohamed’s chains were “extremely blinging, and chunky like a rapper might wear”, the jury was told.

Later, his distraught friend ran back to the project carrying his friend’s bag and broke down, saying Mr Mohamed had been stabbed, jurors were told.

Kaneza, now 20, from Hemel Hempstead in north-west London, and Pombo, 19, from Edgware, deny murder.

Kaneza, Pombo, Mohamed Yusuf, 21, of Edgware, and a 17-year-old deny violent disorder. Amani Williams, 20, of Edgware has pleaded guilty to the charge.

Pombo, the 17-year-old boy, Tavell Hall, 20, of Hayes, west London, and Williams deny robbery which Yusuf has admitted.

The Old Bailey trial continues.