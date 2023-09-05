Wednesday could be hottest day of year as heatwave expected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wednesday could be hottest day of year as heatwave expected

By Press Association
People look out from Bournemouth pier towards Bournemouth beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Wednesday could be the hottest day of the year and a heatwave could be declared by the end of Tuesday, the Met Office has said.

The forecaster is watching a number of September heat records as temperatures could reach 33C this week, with much of the country seeing temperatures above 30C.

The UK Health Security Agency upgraded its heat alert to amber due to the hot temperatures.

Warmest UK September temperatures
(PA Graphics)

The warning covers every region of England apart from the North East, where a yellow alert is in place.

The alerts are in place from 12pm on Tuesday to 9pm on September 10.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan told the PA news agency: “A lot of people will probably think of the summer just gone as being pretty non-exceptional, pretty disappointing if you had plans in the UK.

“This week, it looks likely that we’ll see the highest temperature of the year so far. Today will be the third day that some sites have seen three consecutive days of heatwave conditions.

“By the end of today, officially, it will be a heatwave, it is certain that it will be by tomorrow.”

Autumn weather September 5th 2023
A train passes through heat haze on a railway line in Ashford, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The forecaster said this week will be the first prolonged spell of hot weather the UK has seen since June following an unusually wet July.

Mr Morgan added: “We may well be close to some record-breaking temperatures in the next few days.

“The daytime maximum temperatures are a little less likely to be broken but nonetheless it will be hot so we are watching a couple of records.

“The most likely record that we could see broken is the highest overnight temperature for Wales. Currently the September highest overnight temperature for Wales stands as 20.5C.

“There is a possibility either tonight or tomorrow night we could see a temperature not fall below that value in parts of Wales.

Autumn weather September 5th 2023
Members of the Warwick Boat Club on the River Avon (Jacob King/PA)

“The highest UK September temperature we’ve ever seen still stands at 35.6C.

“So we are very unlikely to see temperatures quite that high but probably a 33 is on the cards either tomorrow or maybe also on Thursday, so we are not too far away from the UK record either.”

Temperatures are also set to reach 27C in Northern Ireland and Scotland, the Met Office said.

The temperatures could start to drop gradually at the weekend and there is a chance of thunderstorms breaking out from the north and west of the country, the forecaster added.

By 2.30pm on Tuesday temperatures had hit 30C in London and the Met Office predicted temperatures could reach 31C or 32C later in the day.