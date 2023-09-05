Family pay tribute to man killed in Coventry collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family pay tribute to man killed in Coventry collision

By Press Association
Leo Moran died after being hit by a car in Coventry (West Midlands Police/PA)
A man who was killed when he was hit by a car in Coventry has been named as his family pays tribute.

Leo Moran, 44, died after being hit by a vehicle in Gosford Street on Sunday morning.

A family statement released through West Midlands Police said: “We are completely heartbroken at the loss of Leo, who was taken from us so soon.

“Leo was an amazing son, brother, uncle and friend to so many, he brought so much laughter and fun to all of our lives.

“We are now giving the police time to give us the answers that we will need to understand how and why this happened.

“This will be the only public statement we will be giving.”

Another man, hospital worker Joel Carriedo, also died after being struck by the same vehicle on Woodway Lane shortly afterwards.

A man aged 33 was arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder and has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

West Midlands Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and are not treating it as terror-related.

Police have asked anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact the force by calling 101, quoting incident 854 of September 3.