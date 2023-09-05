BBC apologises for ‘errors’ in Diana interview disclosure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BBC apologises for ‘errors’ in Diana interview disclosure

By Press Association
Diana, Princess of Wales, during her interview with Martin Bashir for the BBC (BBC)
The BBC has apologised for “errors” in its handling of disclosure relating to Martin Bashir’s interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.

The broadcaster is accused of a failure to release material under Freedom of Information (FOI) law relating to how it handled the scandal when it came to light in 2020.

During closing speeches at a tribunal which would decide whether details should be released under FOI law, documentary maker Andrew Webb, who initially exposed Mr Bashir, described the BBC’s actions as a “cover-up”.

Diana’s brother Earl Spencer was even called to give evidence on Tuesday.

Earl Spencer sighting
Earl Spencer arriving at BBC Broadcasting House (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The scandal emerged after the then head of news at the BBC, Lord Hall of Birkenhead, suggested in a confidential briefing that Earl Spencer had given Mr Bashir bank statements.

Bashir was in “serious breach” of the BBC’s producer guidelines when he faked bank statements and showed them to Earl Spencer to gain access to Diana in 1995.

Diana famously told the BBC journalist in the interview: “There were three of us in this marriage so it was a bit crowded.”

Mr Webb and the BBC have now agreed for the documentary maker to see a sample of documents as a compromise, the tribunal heard, after he initially complained the broadcaster had failed to release more than 3,000 emails related to its handling of the scandal.

In his closing speech on Tuesday, Mr Webb spoke of how he was in no doubt, after showing Earl Spencer the initial FOI disclosure from the BBC that what the broadcaster said was “not true”.

He said: “This allegation is such a huge claim to publish about anyone.

“The only thing to do in that situation was to go to the horse’s mouth and say ‘look, this is what the BBC were saying, what gives?’

“I got a very speedy response from his secretary and the phone rang.

“At the end of that call I was absolutely satisfied that what the BBC had said was not true.”

Mr Webb continued to question whether the BBC had “unashamedly” released documents for “what they would say is good stuff… and withholding what they would say is bad stuff.”

He added: “So I submitted an FOI request which is why we are here today.”

Mr Webb told the tribunal he believed the actions of BBC executives were to “give this 1996 cover-up a new lease of life” and to make sure “Martin Bashir would never be brought to the book”.

Acting on behalf of the BBC, barrister Jason Pobjoy said mistakes were made in “good faith”.

In his closing speech, he said: “The BBC does accept and has accepted that mistakes were made in this case – particularly in dealing with the initial request.

“I want to apologise again on behalf of the BBC for these errors.

“Not withstanding these mistakes, the BBC’s position is they were mistakes but in good faith.”