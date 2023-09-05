Parts of UK already in heatwave as hottest day of year could be on way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Parts of UK already in heatwave as hottest day of year could be on way

By Press Association
People enjoying the warm weather on Bournemouth beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
People enjoying the warm weather on Bournemouth beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Parts of the UK have hit heatwave criteria for the first time since June as temperatures rise and the hottest day of the year is expected this week.

Areas in West Yorkshire, Cornwall, Devon and Wales hit heatwave criteria on Tuesday, the Met Office said, and more areas are expected to be added to the list as the week goes on.

And while the hottest temperature recorded on Tuesday was 30.7C and did not pass June’s top reading of 32.2C, a new record is likely on Wednesday or Thursday, the forecaster added.

Amy Bokota, meteorologist for the Met Office, said: “In total there’s 13 stations that have officially marked it [heatwave]. As you go through the next couple of days quite a few extra will be added onto that.

WEATHER Hot
(PA Graphics)

“32C is expected tomorrow, 33C perhaps on Thursday, which is expected to be the peak.

“It will then be 32C right the way until Sunday for some places in the south.”

The UK Health Security Agency upgraded its heat alert to amber due to the hot temperatures.

The warning covers every region of England apart from the North East, where a yellow alert is in place.

The alerts are in place from 12pm on Tuesday to 9pm on September 10.

Temperatures are also set to reach 27C in Northern Ireland and Scotland, the Met Office said.

The temperatures could start to drop gradually at the weekend and there is a chance of thunderstorms breaking out from the north and west of the country, the forecaster added.