London Marathon wins gold from Council for Responsible Sport

The TCS London Marathon’s focus on the environment, communities and inclusivity has earned it gold certification from the Council for Responsible Sport (CRS).

It was the first time CRS had assessed the event, which achieved 50 out of a maximum potential of 61 credits across five key areas – planning and communications, procurement, resource management, access and equity and community access.

CRS highlighted achievements including the event app, which was downloaded by 547,510 people, the use of electric vehicles and bio-diesel to generate power and a partnership with Trees not Tees giving participants the opportunity to plant a tree instead of collecting a finisher’s T-shirt.

Rainbow Row, a festival-style section of the route celebrating London’s LGBTQAI+ community, plus tailored support for female participants and those training during Ramadan were also highlighted by CRS.

Competitors during the 2023 TCS London Marathon could opt to plant a tree rather than claim a finisher’s T-shirt through a partnership with Trees not Tees (PA)

Events which score more than 55 credits are given the top rating of Evergreen which event director Hugh Brasher said was London’s target for 2024. The Chicago and Toronto events were among the marathons rated Evergreen in 2022 and Caracas, in Venezuela, saw its marathon rated Evergreen in 2023.

Kevin Phelan, board member of the Council for Responsible Sport, said: “It is outstanding for such a large and complex event to achieve gold certification in the first year of assessment.”

He added: “The achievements across all categories reflect a genuine focus on the role of the event in terms of environment, communities and inclusivity.”

Mr Brasher said London Marathon Events is committed to drive positive social and environmental change and was “delighted” with gold certification.

“We know there is much more we can do and we’ll work to achieve Evergreen certification next year.”

He urged other UK events to use the ReScore app, developed for CRS by the London Marathon’s headline partner Tata Consultancy Services, to measure social and environmental impacts and deliver responsible events.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “This achievement highlights London Marathon’s dedication to sustainability, inclusivity and community participation, and I’m excited to continue working together to build a better London for everyone.”