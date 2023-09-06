Harry and Meghan return to Hollywood scene, rubbing shoulders with stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry and Meghan return to Hollywood scene, rubbing shoulders with stars

By Press Association
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been spotted at a host of Hollywood events in recent times, keeping company with the stars.

The couple were pictured at the first night of global pop star Beyonce’s Renaissance world tour at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, joined by Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, who was reportedly celebrating her birthday.

Meanwhile, days later, Meghan returned without Harry for Beyonce’s 42nd birthday concert, being pictured alongside Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland and US actress Kerry Washington – who both reposted the picture to their Instagram story.

The trio were dressed in black with silver accessories abiding with Beyonce’s birthday wish that fans wear silver so they can surround themselves “in a shimmering human disco ball each night”.

The concert is said to be one of the biggest celebrity gatherings of 2023, with US singer Lizzo, comedian Chris Rock, British star Adele and her fiance Rich Paul, Justin and Hailey Bieber and the Kardashians – along with Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet – among the attending stars.

Also in attendance was US actor and writer Tyler Perry, who is godfather to the Sussexes’ daughter Lilibet, and appeared as a talking head in the couple’s six-part Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, where he was described as a friend.

Similarly, Harry was one of many famous faces among a star-studded crowd watching Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami defeat Los Angeles FC 3-1 on Monday.

The Duke of Sussex, watches during the match between Los Angeles FC and Inter Miami (Mark J. Terrill/AP/PA)

Also watching was Barbie star Will Ferrell, Titanic’s Leonardo DiCaprio, Owen Wilson from Night At The Museum, Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, Glass Onion actor Edward Norton and US singer and actress Selena Gomez.

The appearances came ahead of Harry travelling to Dusseldorf in Germany to watch the entirety of the Invictus Games, which begin on September 9 and will see Meghan join him shortly after the games get under way.

The duke’s latest documentary, Heart Of Invictus, was launched last week as part of the Sussexes’ multimillion-pound deal with Netflix – with their main output so far being last year’s controversial Harry & Meghan documentary.

Heart Of Invictus follows a group of service members on their road to the Paralympic-style sporting competition which Harry set up in 2014 for injured and sick military personnel and veterans.

Harry and Meghan moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down from royal duties.