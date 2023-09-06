Former Tottenham defender Anton Walkes died after jet-ski collision – inquest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Tottenham defender Anton Walkes died after jet-ski collision – inquest

By Press Association
Walkes was a passenger on the jet-ski when it collided with a 46-foot scarab boat near Miami Marine Stadium, Florida, on January 18 last year (PA)
Former Tottenham defender Anton Walkes died after a boat collided with his jet-ski, an inquest has heard.

Walkes was a passenger on the jet-ski when it collided with a 46ft scarab boat near Miami Marine Stadium, Florida, on January 18 this year, Southwark Coroner’s Court heard on Wednesday.

Opening the inquest into Walkes’ death, assistant coroner Dr Julian Morris said that the impact from the collision threw the 25-year-old from the jet-ski.

“He was, on January 18, a passenger on a jet-ski when a 46ft scarab boat collided with them – ejecting Mr Walkes into the water,” he said.

“He was wearing a flotation device and was in the water for less than a minute.”

He said that Walkes was never fully submerged in the water.

Walkes was taken to hospital, but despite the efforts of medical personnel he was pronounced dead on January 19.

Dr Morris said that the footballer had received “facial trauma” from the collision, and that his cause of death was recorded as blunt force trauma.

London-born Walkes progressed through Spurs academy and made his debut and solitary appearance for the club in a Carabao Cup tie with Gillingham in 2016 before he later spent two years with Portsmouth.

He last represented Major League Soccer outfit Charlotte FC in 2022.

Charlotte FC signed Walkes ahead of the 2022 season and he played 24 times to help them finish ninth in the Eastern Conference.

At the time of the collision, Walkes was in Miami as part of a pre-season training camp with the football club.