King and Queen to meet sporting stars during rescheduled state visit to France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

King and Queen to meet sporting stars during rescheduled state visit to France

By Press Association
File photo dated 27/06/23 of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The King has written a letter to US President Joe Biden saying he and the Queen were “utterly horrified” to hear about the “catastrophic” wildfires in Hawaii. Issue date: Saturday August 12, 2023.
File photo dated 27/06/23 of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The King has written a letter to US President Joe Biden saying he and the Queen were “utterly horrified” to hear about the “catastrophic” wildfires in Hawaii. Issue date: Saturday August 12, 2023.

The King and Queen will meet sporting stars during their rescheduled state visit to France which launches the men’s Rugby World Cup this weekend.

Charles and Camilla’s trip later this month will see the couple attend an event highlighting the benefits of sport for young people, and they will be joined by well-known faces from rugby, boxing, table tennis and football.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be in the stands this weekend to cheer on England and Wales as the rugby tournament starts.

King’s state visit to France postponed
Charles with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Cop26 summit (Jane Barlow/PA)

Kate, patron of the Rugby Football Union, will watch England take on Argentina in a group match on Saturday in Marseille and the following day William, patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, will watch Wales compete against Fiji in Bordeaux.

Charles and Camilla’s three-day overseas tour to Paris and Bordeaux originally planned for March, was to be the first state visit of Charles’ reign, but days of violent protests across France, against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms, forced the trip to be postponed.

Germany, the second leg of the March trip, became the historic first destination for the royal couple.

The majority of the royal programme has been retained but a few new elements have been added for the state visit from September 20-22, including Camilla and the president’s wife Brigitte Macron launching a new Franco-British literary prize at the Bibliotheque Nationale de France.

Duchess of Cornwall visit to Paris – Day Two
Camilla during a previous visit to the Louvre Museum in Paris (Chris Radburn/PA)

Britain’s ties with France were described as an “absolutely massive relationship, both government to government and people to people” by a senior official from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

Significant events from the visit include Charles and Camilla joining their French hosts Mr Macron and his wife for a ceremony of remembrance and wreath laying at the Arc de Triomphe.

Afterwards the foursome will be part of a procession down the Champs Elysees towards the Elysee Palace, the French president’s official residence, where Charles and Mr Macron will sit down to talks.

The King will be the first British monarch to give a speech from France’s senate chamber, to senators and national assembly members.