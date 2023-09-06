‘Some material will be kept secret’ in Salisbury poisonings inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Some material will be kept secret’ in Salisbury poisonings inquiry

By Press Association
The chairman of the Dawn Sturgess Inquiry into the Salisbury poisonings has said it is inevitable there will be ‘perhaps quite a lot’ of material kept secret from the public (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The chairman of the Russian-state Salisbury poisonings inquiry has said it is inevitable there will be “perhaps quite a lot” of material kept secret from the public.

Lord Hughes told a preliminary hearing for the Dawn Sturgess Inquiry that, although the starting point will be for everything to be heard in an open hearing, issues of national security and police workings will have to be heard in private.

He described it as “immensely frustrating” for those who can only attend public hearings.

Dawn Sturgess public inquiry
Dawn Sturgess died after being exposed to the nerve agent Novichok (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Ms Sturgess, 44, died after being exposed to the nerve agent Novichok, which had been left in a discarded perfume bottle in Amesbury, Wiltshire, in July 2018.

It followed the attempted murders of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, his daughter Yulia and ex-police officer Nick Bailey, who were poisoned in nearby Salisbury in March that year.

All three survived, as did Ms Sturgess’s boyfriend, Charlie Rowley.

The Metropolitan Police identified three suspects wanted in connection with the poisonings: Denis Sergeev, Alexander Mishkin and Anatoliy Chepiga, who used the aliases Sergey Fedotov, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov respectively while in the UK.

Addressing the issue of the disclosure of documents, Lord Hughes told the preliminary hearing on Wednesday: “The starting point is it is an open hearing.

“But given what is alleged to have happened, there’s inevitably going to be some material, perhaps quite a lot, that falls into the closed category.”

Acting on behalf of Ms Sturgess’s family, Adam Straw KC argued that the more information put in the public domain, “the greater public confidence will be”.

Mr Straw added: “We readily accept the threat posed by Russia and the considerable amount of information that can’t be disclosed because of that.”

Salisbury incident
Alexander Petrov (left) and Ruslan Boshirov are two of the suspects allegedly behind the attack (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The family’s barrister also urged Lord Hughes to consider ordering the Government to identify Mr Skripal as a UK agent, despite its policy to “neither confirm nor deny”.

Mr Straw said: “It is an exceptional case… it is apparently completely clear to Russia that Sergei Skripal was a UK agent, not least because he was tried and convicted of being a UK agent.”

Another barrister acting on behalf of the family, Michael Mansfield KC, said the situation is like “Alice in Wonderland” – adding that it is “standing there denying the obvious”.

Cathryn McGahey KC, acting on behalf of the Government, said not applying “neither confirm nor deny” could put agents at “risk of death”.

“The more exceptions that are created, the weaker the protection of NCND,” she said.

Following the open hearing on Wednesday, parties were set to discuss the disclosure of documents in further detail behind closed doors.

Substantive inquiry hearings are due to begin in Salisbury in October next year.