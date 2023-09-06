Care home resident, 102, surprised by a trip to see RAF plane he flew at 22

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Care home resident, 102, surprised by a trip to see RAF plane he flew at 22

By Press Association
Peter Lemon used to be a RAF pilot (Care UK’s Foxbridge House/PA)
A 102-year-old care home resident who fulfilled his wish to see the plane he flew as an RAF pilot at 22 said the experience “brought back such fond memories”.

Peter Lemon, a resident at Care UK’s Foxbridge House on Sevenoaks Road, in Orpington, Kent, was given a surprise by the care home team with a visit to Brooklands Museum in Weybridge after they found out about Mr Lemon’s former career during the Second World War.

The team at Foxbridge House worked with volunteers from the museum to grant Mr Lemon’s wish to see the Vickers Wellington aircraft again.

Mr Lemon said: “I am very thankful to see my plane again, which brought back such fond memories of my time in the sky.”

Man sitting on chair
Peter Lemon had his wife fulfilled to see the plane he flew as an RAF pilot (Care UK’s Foxbridge House/PA)

While flying the plane, Mr Lemon clocked up over 1,000 flying hours, with his longest route taking him from London to Japan.

A guided tour was organised for the former pilot, who met with a current pilot to discuss flying tips and tricks in a Vickers Wellington.

The Vickers Wellington bomber was designed during the mid-1930s at Brooklands in Weybridge, Surrey and was the only aircraft to see service throughout the Second World War.

Only two Vickers Wellington exist now, with one on display at Brooklands Museum.

After the tour, the two pilots talked about how the planes were used to hunt submarines in the war and the different responsibilities of the servicemen on board.

Stella Barnes, home manager at Foxbridge House, said it was “lovely” to see Mr Lemon “in his element at the museum”.

“We were thrilled to be able to make Peter’s wish become reality.

“He had a wonderful time and loved every minute of seeing the planes up close”, she added.

“We want to say a big thank you to the team at Brooklands Museum and look forward to granting more wishes for the residents at Foxbridge House very soon.”

The chance to bring back memories of Mr Lemon flying through the sky again was part of Care UK’s Wishing Tree initiative, which fulfils the wishes and dreams of residents who suggest an experience they would like to take part in.