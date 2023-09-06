Two men in court charged with the murder of Conor Browne

One man has been released on bail and another man remanded into custody over the murder of Conor Browne in Co Tyrone at the weekend.

Jeffrey Bustard, 27, of Drumlegagh Church Road in Newtownstewart has been charged with murder.

Adam Acheson, 28, of Baron Square Court in Drumquin has also been charged with murder as well as possession of a weapon, namely a knife, with intent to endanger life.

Mr Browne, 28, a father-of-one, died earlier this week following the incident outside a bar on Main Street in Castlederg in the early hours of Saturday.

Conor Browne died following an incident in Castlederg, Co Tyrone (PA)

The two accused both appeared at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Bustard was granted bail with a number of conditions, while Acheson, who did not apply for bail, was remanded into custody.

During the court sitting under District Judge Michael Ranaghan, a detective constable outlined that prior to the incident outside the bar, there was a fight in the smoking area of the bar involving the two defendants which resulted in them both being removed from the premises.

The court heard that CCTV evidence showed Mr Browne leaving the bar at 1.29am with his friends, and them being approached by Acheson and Bustard.

A witness is said to have reported seeing Acheson stab Mr Browne multiple times with a knife.

The constable said Mr Browne had significant injuries including puncture wounds to the chest and cheek, a fracture to his cheek under the eye socket as well as lacerations to the neck and a head injury.

While he was conscious and able to communicate when he first arrived at hospital, he was quickly rushed to surgery as his condition deteriorated.

Following surgery, he was placed in the intensive care unit in a critical condition.

He died on Monday at 2.25pm, the court heard.

The court heard that in his initial interviews, Bustard gave an account of what had happened on the night of the bar altercation, saying himself and Acheson had drunk alcohol together before arriving at the bar.

Bustard said he did not remember getting to the bar and, that while he did recall the fight in the smoking area, he could not remember what it was about.

In the fight that took place outside the bar, Bustard said he was involved in a fight with another male, in which no weapons were used.

As he and Acheson left, Bustard said he saw someone lying on the ground but did not know what it was about or who was involved. He further stated he did not stab the victim and had no knowledge of a knife.

Acheson was interviewed by police a number of times, in which he was asked to give an account of the events of the night, and also had CCTV evidence and witness statements put to him. He answered “no comment” to all questions asked in these interviews.

In his second last interview, Acheson gave police a pre-prepared statement, in which he stated he left the bar of his own free will and was waiting outside to meet a woman when the fight occurred.

Acheson stated that someone pulled him down by the neck. He said he does not know who this man was and has no recollection of the man bleeding.

Police objected to Bustard’s bail application on the grounds that he may interfere with witnesses, and that he may flee the country after his father received a threatening phone call.

In support of their application, the defence for Bustard played a video that showed the altercation outside the bar.

They argued that the video showed Bustard engaged in a fight with a different man adjacent to the fight that included Acheson and Mr Browne.

District Judge Ranaghan granted bail at £750 to Bustard with a number of conditions.

These include that Bustard resides at an approved address, abides by a curfew from 10pm to 6am and electronic tagging, and that he must not contact witnesses.

His father is also to provide a surety of £5,000.

Bustard is to appear again at Strabane Magistrates Court on September 28.

Acheson was remanded into custody. He is set to make a bail application on September 12 at Omagh Court.