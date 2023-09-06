Judge orders woman told not to move partner’s body from funeral home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Judge orders woman told not to move partner’s body from funeral home

By Press Association
A woman has been barred from removing the body of her partner from a funeral home after becoming embroiled in High Court litigation with one of his relatives (Alamy/PA)
A woman has been barred from removing the body of her partner from a funeral home after becoming embroiled in High Court litigation with one of his relatives.

Mr Justice Roth has ruled that Benedicta Onwordi cannot “take possession” of the body of Peter Otitoju, who died aged 67.

Mr Otitoju’s daughter Adekemi Otitoju, 20, of Peckham, south-east London, launched legal action after learning that Ms Onwordi had made funeral arrangements.

Miss Otitoju told the judge, at a High Court hearing in London on Wednesday, that a relative should make the arrangements – not her father’s “girlfriend”.

She asked Mr Justice Roth to impose an injunction preventing a planned burial from going ahead on Friday.

The judge, who described Miss Otitoju’s application as “somewhat unusual”, ruled in her favour after concluding that a child of Mr Otitoju’s would be given permission to administer his estate.

He ruled that Ms Onwordi must not remove Mr Otitoju’s body from a funeral home in Walthamstow, east London

The judge said Miss Otitoju was entitled to “take possession” of her father’s body and arrange a burial.

Mr Justice Roth was told that Ms Onwordi – who was not at Wednesday’s hearing – was aware of Miss Otitoju’s application.

He said she could challenge his ruling.