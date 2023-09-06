‘Semaglutide could eliminate need for insulin in new type 1 diabetes patients’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Semaglutide could eliminate need for insulin in new type 1 diabetes patients’

By Press Association
The findings could possibly be the most dramatic change in treating type 1 diabetes since the discovery of insulin (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Treating newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes patients with semaglutide, which is also used as a weight loss drug, may drastically reduce or even eliminate their need for injected insulin, a small study suggests.

Experts say that if the findings can be replicated in larger studies, the research could possibly be the most dramatic change in treating type 1 diabetes since the discovery of insulin in 1921.

Patients in the study were treated first with a low dose of semaglutide, also sold under the brand names Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus, while also taking meal-time (bolus) insulin and basal (background) insulin.

The semaglutide dose was increased while mealtime insulin was reduced in order to avoid hypoglycaemia – low blood sugar.

Paresh Dandona, is a distinguished professor in the department of medicine, former chief of the division of endocrinology in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University of Buffalo (UB), and senior author on the paper.

He said: “Our findings from this admittedly small study are, nevertheless, so promising for newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes patients that we are now absolutely focused on pursuing a larger study for a longer period of time.”

A total of 10 patients at UB’s clinical research centre in the division of endocrinology were studied from 2020 to 2022.

They had been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in the past three to six months.

The average HbA1c level (a person’s average blood sugar level over 90 days) at diagnosis was 11.7, far above the American Diabetes Association’s HbA1c recommendation of seven or below.

Within three months researchers were able to eliminate all of the mealtime insulin doses for all of the patients.

Dr Dandona added: “And within six months we were able to eliminate basal insulin in seven of the 10 patients.

“This was maintained until the end of the 12-month follow-up period.”

During that time, the patients’ mean HbA1c fell to 5.9 at six months and 5.7 at 12 months.

The most common side effects for patients were nausea and vomiting as well as appetite suppression.

This led a number of patients to experience weight loss, an outcome that Dr Dandona said is generally an advantage since 50% of patients with type 1 diabetes in the US are overweight or obese.

He continued: “As we proceeded with the study, we found that even the dose of basal insulin could be reduced or eliminated altogether in a majority of these patients.

“We were definitely surprised by our findings and also quite excited.

“If these findings are borne out in larger studies over extended follow-up periods, it could possibly be the most dramatic change in treating type 1 diabetes since the discovery of insulin in 1921.”