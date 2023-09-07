Heatwave set to break record for most consecutive September days over 30C

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heatwave set to break record for most consecutive September days over 30C

By Press Association
The Saharan dust plume has been swept north in the atmosphere and given rise to hazy evenings (European Union/Copernicus Sentinel-3 imagery/PA)
The heatwave is about to break the record for the most consecutive days with temperatures above 30C in September, the Met Office has said, with Saharan dust generating vivid sunsets and sunrises in the clear conditions.

Wednesday was the third day above 30C, matching a record seen on four previous occasions, most recently in 2016.

The high temperatures are expected to continue on Thursday and through the weekend, peaking as high as 33C on Saturday, which is likely to be the hottest day of the year.

Stephen Dixon of the Met Office said temperatures above 30C in September are uncommon but not unheard of – the month’s highest daily temperature reading was 35.6C in 1906 – but the length of this heatwave is particularly unusual.

Climate change makes heatwaves hotter and longer and the changing patterns in the UK’s weather are consistent with scientific forecasts.

Prolonged heat above 30C also leaves older people and those with respiratory or cardiovascular diseases at greater risk, with the UK Health Security Agency issuing an amber warning until Sunday evening.

Mr Dixon said: “On four occasions in Met Office climate statistics has September had three consecutive days of temperatures above 30C.

“Including (Wednesday), we’re up to three on this event and expect to exceed 30C (on Thursday). This would be the most consecutive days of temperatures above 30C in September.”

Clear and settled conditions have also given rise to glowing sunsets and hazy dawns as dust from the Sahara is blowing north in the atmosphere.

The plume was captured on satellite imagery moving across the Mediterranean and stretching for more than 1,200 miles on its way to the the UK and Scandinavia.

It is contributing to worsening air pollution this week, with hot, still weather known to also increase ground levels of harmful ozone.

Mr Dixon said: “Saharan dust is one factor in the air quality forecast.

“Moderate levels of air pollution are expected across the UK on Saturday, with some high levels also likely for central and eastern parts.

“Air pollution levels will look to reduce from Sunday, as we start to transition to this more unsettled picture from the north west.”

Dust brings red skies because particles in the atmosphere scatter blue light more than red, which is why the sky appears blue during the day.

When the sun is low in the sky, like at dawn and dusk, the light has farther to travel and so the blue light is scattered too much for us to see it, with the Saharan dust exacerbating this effect and turning the skies a deeper red.

The folklore expression “red sky at night, shepherd’s delight” is true in many cases, the Met Office has said, as it means high pressure and fair weather is moving in from the west, “whereas red sky in the morning, shepherd’s warning” – means that high pressure is beginning to move away.

Mr Dixon said: “Saharan dust in the atmosphere is generally decreasing in concentration in the coming days and the remnants of that air is expected to push away as the UK returns to a more mobile Atlantic weather pattern from early next week.”