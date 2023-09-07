Poor metabolic health ‘linked with 12% higher risk of dementia later in life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Poor metabolic health ‘linked with 12% higher risk of dementia later in life’

By Press Association
Poor metabolic health could increase the risk of developing dementia later in life, scientists say (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Having conditions such as high blood pressure, excess body fat around the waist, and abnormal cholesterol, may increase the risk of developing dementia later in life, research suggests.

People living with metabolic syndrome, a cluster of conditions which also includes high levels of fat in the blood (triglycerides) and high blood sugar (glucose), are at 12% higher risk of developing dementia compared with those without the conditions, according to scientists at Oxford Population Health.

The research, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association also found that having all five components of metabolic syndrome increased the risk of dementia by 50%.

The scientist said that treating metabolic syndrome by using medicines or making lifestyle changes could help reduce this risk.

Danial Qureshi, lead author and PhD candidate at Oxford Population Health, said: “Our study findings suggest that early identification and management of metabolic syndrome could potentially reduce risk of developing dementia later in life.”

He added: “Learning more about this link is crucial, especially given the rapid increase in dementia cases worldwide and the limited number of effective treatments currently available.”

Those with poor metabolic health are already known to be at greater risk of heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes.

It affects an estimated one in three adults aged 50 or over in the UK.

For the study, the researchers looked at data from more than 176,000 people in the UK Biobank, an online database of medical and lifestyle records of half a million Britons, over a period of 15 years.

All those involved in the study were aged 60 or older and free of dementia at the start.

Around 42% (73,510 people) had metabolic syndrome at the start of the study and the most common condition was high blood pressure (96%), followed by high triglycerides (74%), low “good” (LDL) cholesterol (72%), high waist circumference (70%), and high blood glucose (50%).

Over the course of the study, 5,255 went on to develop dementia.

Findings showed having four or five conditions associated with metabolic syndrome increased the risk of dementia by 19% and 50% respectively.

Dr Thomas Littlejohns, senior author and Senior Epidemiologist at Oxford Population Health, said: “There is growing evidence that better prevention, management and treatment of certain health conditions could reduce future risk of dementia.

“These findings suggest that it is also important to consider the role of multiple conditions, especially as we observed the greatest risk in those with all five components of metabolic syndrome.”