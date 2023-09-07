Man arrested on suspicion of murdering missing woman dies in police custody

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder after a missing woman’s body was found in woodland near a lake has died in police custody.

A body believed by Leicestershire Police officers to be Gabriela Kosilko, who was reported missing on Friday September 1 after she failed to return home from work the evening before, was found near Groby Pool on Wednesday.

A 30-year-old man, who was initially arrested on suspicion of kidnapping the 26-year-old, was further arrested on suspicion of murder, but while being held in police custody he was found unresponsive in his cell on Wednesday morning, Leicestershire Police said.

Despite the efforts of custody staff, the man, who police believe was known to Gabriela, was pronounced dead.

As he died in police custody, Leicestershire Police have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which has started an investigation.

Officers searching for a missing Leicester woman have recovered a body in woodland in the Groby Pool area. The body was recovered yesterday afternoon and while formal identification is yet to be completed, it is believed to be that of Gabriela Kosilko.https://t.co/70xoWtLdNd — Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) September 7, 2023

Ms Kosilko was last seen at a shop in Fosse Road North, Leicester, at around 11.30pm on Thursday August 31.

Her car, a red Audi A1, was found in Ratby Lane, Leicester, at 4.20pm the next day.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski, from East Midlands Special Operations Unit Murder Investigation Team, said: “Our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding Gabriela’s death continue and anyone who may have any information is asked to get in touch.

“If you were driving along Newtown Linford Lane around 2.20pm on Friday (September 1) please check your dashcam footage and get in touch if you captured a red Audi A1 parked on the side of the road or saw anyone driving it or sitting in the vehicle.

“Equally, if you were in Ratby Lane area during Friday afternoon please get in touch if you saw the vehicle or anything which seemed unusual or caused you concern.

“We would also like to reassure the local community who have been affected by the events of the last few days that officers will remain in the area while further enquiries are conducted.”

All scene preservations in relation to the investigation have now been lifted and anyone who can assist with enquiries is asked to contact 101, quoting incident 484 of September 1.