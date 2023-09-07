Harry all smiles on arrival at WellChild Awards

The Duke of Sussex smiled and posed for photos as he arrived at the WellChild Awards.

Harry, wearing a navy suit and pale blue tie, arrived alone at The Hurlingham Club in south-west London for the event, which celebrates seriously ill children and their families.

It was the first time the royal had been seen in the UK since his high-profile legal case at the High Court against Mirror Group Newspapers in June.

The event was also being staged on the eve of the first anniversary of the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke of Sussex arrives for the WellChild Awards at the Hurlingham Club in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Harry, a WellChild patron for 15 years, was due to meet the award winners at a pre-ceremony reception before presenting the award for inspirational child (aged four to six) and delivering a speech.

A host of famous faces, including former Olympic swimmer Mark Foster and TV presenter Charlotte Hawkins, joined the duke in attendance.