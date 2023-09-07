American man guilty of murder after stabbing security guard during eviction row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

American man guilty of murder after stabbing security guard during eviction row

By Press Association
Chad Henderson was found guilty by a jury at Birmingham Crown Court (PA)
Chad Henderson was found guilty by a jury at Birmingham Crown Court (PA)

An American national has been found guilty of murdering a security guard who was trying to evict him from his flat due to unpaid rent.

Chad Henderson stabbed Nathan Burton four times in the chest at the property in Woodhurst Road, Moseley, Birmingham, shortly before 11pm on April 7 2021.

In a statement issued after the guilty verdict on Thursday, West Midlands Police said the 27-year-old victim, from Wolverhampton and father to a young daughter, was dragged back down the stairs by his colleagues but collapsed in the street.

Chad Henderson
Chad Henderson will be sentenced in October for murder (West Midlands Police/PA)

He died within hours after being taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

Henderson will be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on October 26 after refusing to appear in court for his trial.

The 46-year-old arrived in the UK in July 2020 and lived in a number of flats, amassing thousands of pounds in rent debt.

Police said Henderson called officers and told the operator “I defended myself” and later claimed in interview to have been putting measures in place to stop a “home invasion”.

Mr Burton’s heartbroken father Rob Burton said after the case: “The last two-and-a-half years have been extremely traumatic and challenging for us as parents, Nathan’s brothers, his partner, family, friends and colleagues.

“Nathan was cruelly and brutally taken away from us in April 2021.

Nathan Burton
Nathan Burton was stabbed four times (West Midlands Police/PA)

“Nathan had recently become a father to a little girl aged 10 months at the time of this tragedy. He was a doting father and she is now asking her mum the whereabouts of daddy. What does she tell our grand-daughter?

“The verdict does not bring Nathan back to us and we know that all we are left with is some great memories of a wonderful, kind and caring, selfless young man.

“Whilst justice has now been served, for us, as parents, partner, daughter, family, friends and colleagues our life sentence continues.”

Detective Inspector Ade George said: “Nathan was a loving father who was much loved by his family. They have all been truly devastated by their loss and our thoughts go out to them at this time.

“Henderson was a man obsessed with his property rights and exercising and protecting what he believed to be those rights.

“He had decided he wouldn’t be resolved to move from the property, even if that cost was to the life of a person, which turned out to be Mr Burton.

“We are pleased the jury have come to a decision of guilty and that he will be spending many years behind bars.”