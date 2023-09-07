Route of lorry to which police believe Daniel Khalife strapped himself

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Route of lorry to which police believe Daniel Khalife strapped himself

By Press Association
The lorry searched by police in the hunt for Daniel Khalife (Metropolitan Police/PA)
The Metropolitan Police have released the route of a delivery lorry to which they believe Daniel Khalife strapped himself as part of his escape from prison.

More than 150 officers and staff have been working around the clock to try to apprehend Khalife, 21, the force said.

The police said a nationwide alert has been issued for the former soldier, leading to increased security at ports and borders.

There have not been any confirmed sightings of him.

Daniel Abed Khalife court case
Police are hunting for Daniel Abed Khalife (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The force said Khalife was declared missing at 7.50am on Wednesday and they were notified at 8.15am, when they took immediate action to track down the delivery lorry that had left the prison.

The Met Police published the following route taken by the lorry:

The lorry left HMP Wandsworth at 7.32am on Wednesday, taking a right turn out of the gates on to Heathfield Road.

It then turned left on to Magdalen Road.

The lorry then turned left on to Trinity Road (A214), up to the Wandsworth roundabout, taking the first exit on to Swandon Way (A217).

(PA Graphics)
It then turned left on to Old York Road, past Wandsworth Town train station, then left on to Fairfield Street.

It turned right on to Wandsworth High Street (A3), staying straight ahead on to West Hill and then on to Upper Richmond Road (A205), where it was stopped by police near the junction with Carlton Drive at 8.37am.

The lorry had turned around by the time police stopped it and had been returning to Wandsworth prison because the driver had been phoned by Bidfood, the company which owns it.

The company has been “co-operating fully with the inquiry”, police said.

Officers spoke to the driver and then carried out a thorough search of the lorry.

During the search they discovered strapping on the underside of the vehicle, which they believe Khalife used as part of his escape.