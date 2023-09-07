Police officer sacked after sexual relationship with crime victim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police officer sacked after sexual relationship with crime victim

By Press Association
Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst said the officer’s behaviour was ‘appalling and completely unacceptable’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
A police officer who started a sexual relationship with a victim of crime has been sacked.

Bedfordshire Police officer Dermot Dunne attacked the woman plying her with a sedative, it was alleged.

He becomes the 10th Bedfordshire Police officer in a year to be dismissed by the force for gross misconduct – five of whom were for sexual offences.

Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst said Dunne’s behaviour was “appalling and completely unacceptable”.

He continued: “There is simply no place in our organisation for anyone capable of such abhorrent behaviour and we will continue to do everything possible to root out any individual who falls short of the high standards I demand of our officers and staff.

“We are working hard to build an inclusive culture which does not tolerate such behaviour or attitudes, and we actively encourage colleagues to call out concerns so we can take action or address behaviour at an early stage.

“We know behaviour and cases such as this will concern our communities. But I want to reassure people that we are determined to identify anyone in our ranks who behaves like this and get them out of policing for good.

“We are committed to keeping women and girls safe and expect the highest standards of professionalism and integrity from our officers and staff.”

A misconduct hearing was told Dunne started a relationship with the woman in 2005 when she was a victim of crime.

She did not want to support a criminal investigation when the matter was reported last year and the probe was taken on by the force’s professional standards department.

A four-day hearing determined Dunne’s behaviour amounted to gross misconduct.

He will be placed on the College of Policing barred list, banning him from returning to policing or other similar professions.