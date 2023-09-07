UK could have six days of 30C heat for first time in September, Met Office says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK could have six days of 30C heat for first time in September, Met Office says

By Press Association
Firefighters hand out leaflets about how to stay safe in the hot weather at Hampstead Heath in London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The UK could have a record six days of 30C heat for the first time in September, the Met Office has said.

Thursday was provisionally the hottest day of the year so far, with 32.6C recorded in Wisley, Surrey, the forecaster said.

The previous highest temperature for the year was set in June at 32.2C.

The heatwave has already broken the record for the most consecutive days with temperatures above 30C in September, with Saharan dust generating vivid sunsets and sunrises in the clear conditions.

Thursday was the fourth day above 30C, beating the record of three days seen on four previous occasions, most recently in 2016.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge told the PA news agency: “If we do see 30C all the way through until Sunday, which it looks fairly sure it will be, that will be six days in a row that we have reached 30C.

“Previously in September we’ve only reached 30C three days in a row.

“So although it’s not the the hottest spell of weather we’ve had in September, in terms of prolonged hot weather it is twice as long as we have previously had.”

September’s highest daily temperature reading was 35.6C recorded on September 2 1906 in South Yorkshire, according to the Met Office.

Weather graphic
(PA Graphics)

But Mr Partridge told PA there was “no chance” that the September daily temperature record could be broken in the coming days.He said: “There is potential that we might get a little bit warmer over the weekend, not by a massive amount, but enough to make it the warmest day of the year so far again.

“It is always going to be around 32C, close to 33C at the maximum temperature.”

Prolonged heat above 30C leaves older people and those with respiratory or cardiovascular diseases at greater risk, as the UK Health Security Agency issued an amber warning until 9pm on Sunday in nearly every area of England.

A yellow heat alert is in place until the same time in the north east of England.

Autumn weather September 7th 2023
A man carries water in Finsbury Park, north London, on Thursday (James Manning/PA)

The Met Office added there could be heavy thundery showers on Sunday across England and Wales but temperatures will remain high.

Temperatures are also expected to remain high overnight.

Mr Partridge said: “The biggest knock-on effect at the moment is those overnight temperatures because in parts of south-west England and Wales (Wednesday) night many places didn’t dip below 19C, which is not easy.

“We will continue to see temperatures in the mid to high teens overnight. A few spots could again not dip below 20C, so it’s very warm and muggy nights.”