Boy dies after electric shock at Blackpool hotel – police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Boy dies after electric shock at Blackpool hotel – police

By Press Association
A 10-year-old boy has died after he received an electric shock at a Blackpool hotel, police said (Alamy/PA)
A 10-year-old boy has died after he received an electric shock at a Blackpool hotel, police said (Alamy/PA)

A 10-year-old boy has died after he received an electric shock at a Blackpool hotel, police said.

The youngster was found unresponsive at about 10.39pm on Sunday at Tiffany’s Hotel on the Promenade in Blackpool.

He died on Thursday, a Lancashire Police spokesman said.

The child’s injuries were consistent with him having received a “high voltage of electricity”, the force added.

In a statement released on Friday, Lancashire Police said: “A boy has sadly died following an incident at a Blackpool hotel.

“We were called to the Promenade, Blackpool, at 10.39pm on Sunday (September 3) to reports a 10-year-old boy had been found unresponsive inside a hotel.

“He was taken to hospital with injuries consistent with coming into contact with a high voltage of electricity and very sadly died in hospital yesterday (Thursday September 7).

“His family were by his bedside and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“Following an initial police investigation this matter has now been passed to the local authority.

“A file will be prepared for HM Coroner.”

A spokesman for Tiffany’s Hotel said: “We are heartbroken by the news we have received today and our thoughts and prayers remain with the family at this distressing time.

“We will continue to provide the relevant authorities any assistance they need to carry out their investigations.

“The safety and comfort of our guests remains our number one priority and therefore we have taken the decision to voluntarily close whilst the investigations and our own inspections take place. Our phone lines remain open.”

A Blackpool Council spokeswoman said: “We have been informed of the tragic death of a young boy following an incident at Tiffany’s Hotel. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.

“Our investigation is now under way and following our advice the owner of the hotel has agreed to a voluntary closure.

“If anyone has information relating to this investigation they can email us at hs.enforcement@blackpool.gov.uk”