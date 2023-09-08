Video shows police searching lorry Daniel Khalife strapped himself to

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Video shows police searching lorry Daniel Khalife strapped himself to

By Press Association
(Metropolitan Police/PA)
(Metropolitan Police/PA)

Videos show police searching a delivery lorry which former soldier Daniel Khalife is believed to have strapped himself to as part of his escape from prison.

A police dog was used in the search of the lorry in Upper Richmond Road, near the junction with Carlton Drive in Putney, south-west London, on Wednesday morning after terror suspect Khalife, 21, escaped from HMP Wandsworth.

A handful of officers are seen in the footage standing by the lorry, along with an unmarked police car and three marked vehicles.

A dog is shown under the lorry by a police officer, before it jumps up and puts its paws on the side of the vehicle.

By the time the lorry was stopped by police, it had turned around and was returning to Wandsworth prison because the driver had been phoned by Bidfood, the company that owns it.

Strapping underneath the lorry which was stopped just over an hour after it left the prison.

The footage was taken by a worker at Rosy Lea Cafe, who at the time had no idea what the search was for.

Another worker at the cafe, Hasan Yerlikayi, 44, said he came out to the front of the business for a cigarette and also started recording.

He said: “I saw seven or eight police officers maybe, we didn’t know exactly what was happening but we started recording.

“There was a police dog sniffing under the van, everything was very quiet.”

POLICE Army
(PA Graphics)

Pharmacist Paria Khoshnoo said she was shocked when she learned what the search was for and it made her feel “insecure”.

The 29-year-old, who works at Husbands Pharmacy, said: “Everyone saw the police, there were maybe around nine officers.

“It was obviously very shocking. I feel very insecure now, I have to be more careful now when I go out.”

Another worker from a business on the road, who did not want to be named, said the news was “concerning”.

She said: “I arrived on Wednesday at about 9.30am and sat and had a coffee at Costa and I saw the police and a van, I just thought they’d stopped the driver.

“The police were just chatting to the driver.

“It’s concerning, very concerning. It freaks me out.”