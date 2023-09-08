Man charged over theft of peregrine falcon eggs from nest in quarry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man charged over theft of peregrine falcon eggs from nest in quarry

By Press Association
A peregrine falcon at Malham Cove, in the Yorkshire Dales National Park (Danny Lawson/PA)
A peregrine falcon at Malham Cove, in the Yorkshire Dales National Park (Danny Lawson/PA)

A man has been charged with two animal offences after allegedly stealing peregrine falcon eggs from a quarry in Derbyshire.

Christopher Wheeldon, 34, has been charged with disturbing the nesting site of a wild bird and taking the eggs of a wild bird, after the incident in Bolsover Moor quarry at about 4:20pm on April 23.

Derbyshire Police said that Wheeldon, of Lime Grove, Darley Dale, Matlock, is due to appear at North East Derbyshire & Dales Magistrates Court, in Chesterfield, on October 16.

He was released on bail pending his court appearance.

Peregrines are known for being one of the fastest animals in the world (Verity Hill/RSPB/PA)
Peregrines like to nest on cliff faces or rocky outcrops away from predators (Verity Hill/RSPB/PA)

Peregrines are protected in the UK under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and are the country’s largest falcon, according to the Wildlife Trusts.

This makes it an offence to intentionally take, injure or kill a peregrine, or to take, damage or destroy its nest, eggs or young.

It is also an offence to intentionally or recklessly disturb the birds close to their nest during the breeding season.

The birds frequently nest on coastal cliff edges and other rocky outcrops but have in recent years nested in locations such as Derby Cathedral and the BT Tower in Birmingham as they spread further inland.

They are known for being among the fastest animals on the planet, reaching speeds of up to 200mph when they dive on prey from height, known as “stooping”.