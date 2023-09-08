Killer driver’s sentence increased by Court of Appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Killer driver’s sentence increased by Court of Appeal

By Press Association
The Attorney General’s Office’s challenge to the sentence of Keilan Roberts was heard at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A drink and drug driver jailed for causing the death of a teenage girl has had his prison sentence increased by the Court of Appeal after it was found to be “unduly lenient”.

Keilan Roberts admitted four offences relating to the death of 17-year-old Chloe Hayman, who was a passenger in his car when it crashed in the early hours of July 24 last year.

The now 22-year-old Roberts had consumed alcohol, cocaine, ketamine and ecstasy before getting behind the wheel of his Skoda Octavia following a night out in Pontypridd, south Wales.

In June, Roberts was jailed at Cardiff Crown Court for three years and nine months and banned from driving for 10 years.

But at a Court of Appeal hearing in London on Thursday, the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) challenged the sentence as being “insufficient”.

Lord Justice Popplewell, sitting with Mr Justice Lavender and Mr Justice Bryan, ruled on Friday that there had been an “error” in the sentencing judge’s approach and increased the total sentence to five years and three months.

Keilan Roberts
Keilan Roberts has had his jail term increased (Gwent Police/PA)

The period of disqualification from driving was also increased to 12 years and seven-and-a-half months.

Cardiff Crown Court was previously told that Roberts, of Rhymney, had not met Chloe before the evening of the crash and offered to take her to her home in Tonypandy after arguing with his girlfriend.

Roberts lost control of his car in the village of Fochriw, with the collision resulting in fatal chest injuries to Chloe who died at the scene.

He later pleaded guilty to four counts of causing death by careless driving while under the influence, with each charge reflecting the substances he had taken.

Judge David Wynn Morgan said in June that his sentencing of Roberts was within guidelines but acknowledged it may seem “inadequate”.

In challenging the original sentence, the AGO argued the judge’s approach “did not properly reflect the aggravating factors”.

It said in written arguments, that these included Roberts driving with “two dangerously defective rear tyres”, drinking alcohol after the collision “in an attempt to frustrate the breathalyser process” and failing “to have any regard to the warnings or concerns expressed by others about his behaviour”.

The AGO also said the judge had “insufficiently” adjusted the sentence to take account of the offender’s levels of intoxication which “were substantially in excess of the specified limit in respect of each of the three controlled drugs”.

The AGO document concluded that “the sentence was not just and proportionate to the overall seriousness of the offending”.

Lord Justice Popplewell said there had been an “error in the judge’s approach” in relation to sentencing guidelines and how the case was categorised.

He said the judge was required to place the case at “the highest toxicity level”, because “there was a body of evidence showing substantial impairment of the offender’s driving ability”.

“The levels of the drugs were all in excess of the limit by some margin, and in the case of the MDMA over seven times the limit,” Lord Justice Popplewell said.

He added that the sentencing judge could not be “criticised” over how he treated the balance of aggravating and mitigating features of the case.

Jeffrey Jones, representing Roberts on Thursday, said that the sentence passed was “proportionate” adding: “The effect of this crime clearly is going to be devastating to Chloe’s family. This offender will carry the memory of what he’s done for a very long time and his remorse is genuine.”

At sentencing, the court was told that Roberts had no previous convictions and had experienced a “fractured and sad childhood”.

Chloe’s mother Danielle O’Halloran previously said in a victim personal statement that her daughter’s death had left her “utterly broken”.

“I thought time was meant to heal but this isn’t the case when you lose a child. If anything, it hurts more and more each day,” she said.

Chloe’s stepmother Alix Hayman described Chloe in her statement as a “fiercely loyal” teenager who “lived and loved life”, telling Roberts that he had “torn this family apart”.

She said the family’s loss was “like living your worst nightmare daily”.