Prince of Wales makes ‘salty’ comment after tasting seaweed

The Prince of Wales quipped that seaweed produced at a seaweed farm off the Welsh coast tasted salty when asked what it was like to eat.

William made the comment to veteran royal photographer Arthur Edwards during a visit to the Car-Y-Mor seaweed farm at St Davids, Pembrokeshire.

The Sun newspaper snapper asked the prince: “What did the seaweed taste like?”

He replied: “Salty.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales took a trip on a barge to visit the seaweed farm (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

Dressed in casual clothes the Prince and Princess of Wales were taken on a tour of the three-hectare seaweed farm in Ramsey Sound on a barge.

They were shown the seaweed lines where various species of seaweed, mussels, native oysters, and scallops were grown.

One of the investors in the project is Notpla, which produces plastic-free consumer packaging made from seaweed and plants.

The London-based start-up won an Earthshot Prize last year – the environmental competition launched by William and The Royal Foundation in 2020.

After the tour of the farm, the Royal couple transferred from the barge onto the St Davids Lifeboat where they returned to shore to meet members of the lifeboat station crew.

Before they left Kate was presented with a posy by four-year-old Isla Evans-Kohler, the daughter of deputy coxswain Judd Kohler and crew member Ellen Evans.

While William was given a jar of St Davids wild honey by her younger brother Albie Evans-Kohler, aged two, who was wearing a Welsh rugby shirt.

Kate asked Isla: “Have you been on the lifeboat?”

The little girl shook her head and her mother explained she had been on the boat but not out on the water while Albie interjected and said: “Me.”

Kate asked the toddler: “Have you been on the boat? It goes very fast, and your daddy has got a very cool job.”

Albie then started mimicking the boat’s siren and the princess said: “I didn’t hear the siren, but it was a lovely day on the water. Thank you very much for coming to see us.”

William told Albie he “loved” his rugby shirt as the boy gave him the honey.

“Do you like honey? It is very yummy. Do you like rugby too? First game on Sunday,” William said.

Queen Elizabeth II was patron of the RNLI from 1952 until her death last year.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were visiting Pembrokeshire to carry out a series of engagements marking the one-year anniversary of her passing.