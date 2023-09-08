What the papers say – September 9

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – September 9

By Press Association
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA)

The stories across the Saturday papers include the manhunt for escaped prisoner Daniel Khalife, the one-year anniversary of the Queen’s death and the ongoing concrete crisis.

The Times and The Independent have run with front pages on escaped HMP Wandsworth prisoner Daniel Sharife as the manhunt for the former soldier continues.

The Financial Times has focused on the ongoing reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) scandal, now plaguing schools and other government buildings across the UK, running a splash that reveals ministers ignored crucial advice on the concrete before it was too late.

This week marked the one-year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with the Daily Mirror opting for a splash that tugs at the heartstrings with: “Miss you, Granny.”

The new Covid-19 variant has seen calls for over-50s to be made eligible for the vaccine, with The Guardian running with the story of MPs urging Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to widen access to jabs to protect against coronavirus.

The Daily Express has run with a front page claiming that MPs must not kowtow to judges who rule according to concerns of the day, resulting in the judiciary setting precedents while being exploited by “bogus asylum seekers” and “terrorists”.

The Daily Mail carries the story of a teen girl with a rare degenerative condition vowing to fight NHS doctors who say she “should be left to die”.

Onto the climate, The Daily Telegraph says the UK’s “obsession” with the net zero target has triggered a rise in inflation.

The Daily Star warns Britons to be wary of “hornets at beer o’clock” as people get out and about to enjoy the sunshine.

Finally, The Sun leads with Andrew Flintoff’s return to coaching the England cricket squad in Wales after his horror crash while filming Top Gear.