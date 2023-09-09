Saturday expected to be hottest day of the year so far at 33C

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Saturday expected to be hottest day of the year so far at 33C

By Press Association
Brits have enjoyed hot temperatures throughout this week (Lucy North/PA)
Britain could be set to swelter through the hottest day of the year so far on Saturday, with the mercury expected to hit 33C in southern England.

The UK has already sweltered through five days of temperatures above 30C in September for the first time, with that record likely to continue on Saturday and Sunday.

Thursday was provisionally the hottest day of the year, with 32.6C recorded in Wisley, Surrey.

Saturday, however, is expected to exceed that high temperature with areas around London expected to bear the brunt of the hot weather.

As a result, the UK Health Security Agency has issued an amber heat health alert.

This means weather impacts are likely to be felt across the health service, with those aged above 65 or those with pre-existing respiratory or cardiovascular disease at greater risk.

In addition to the heat, the Met has also revealed Saturday brings the potential for thunderstorms across a large chunk of central Britain.

A yellow weather warning for Saturday has been issued for large parts of the nation.

The Met’s yellow weather warning means some people could be in store for some flash flooding, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds, with possible interruptions to road access and public transport if such circumstances were to occur.

Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “Although much of the UK will see high temperatures and sunny skies continue on Saturday, in what has a possibility of being the hottest day of the year so far, there’s also the potential for some thunderstorms, which has resulted in a Yellow Warning being issued for much of central England and parts of east Wales.

“Temperatures will begin to trend downwards from Saturday in the far northwest of Scotland, with a cold front gradually moving south through the weekend, bringing with it the risk of some heavy and thundery downpours on Sunday as well.

“However, the southeast will hold on to the high temperatures the longest and could still reach 32C on Sunday.”

2021 file image of summer flooding
Parts of the UK are bracing for the possibility of intense thunderstorms (Victoria Jones/PA)

Environment Agency flood duty manager Chris Wilding warned motorists against driving through floodwaters in the case of flash flooding.

Mr Wilding said: “Significant surface water flooding is possible but not expected across parts of England on Saturday afternoon and evening due to isolated intense downpours.

“We urge people not to drive through floodwater – it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has issued a “high” air pollution alert for the capital for Saturday, the first since June, and urged Londoners to stop their engines idling and refrain from burning wood or garden waste.

But there is relief from the heat on the horizon, with the UK expected to return to cooler weather next week with a mix of sunshine, showers, and some windy conditions likely as temperatures return towards the average for the time of year.