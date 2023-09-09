Man aiming to run 570km London Underground route in 11 days for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man aiming to run 570km London Underground route in 11 days for charity

By Press Association
Jonny Davies aims to run the entire London Underground in 11 days (jikemedia/PA)
A man aiming to run the entire London Underground route above ground in 11 days, covering a distance of 570 kilometres, said the challenge is “really fun” despite the heat.

Jonny Davies, 31, told the PA news agency he was “running station to station along the fastest route possible” and began on one of the hottest days of the year.

His first route was the Northern line, which he ran for about 72 kilometres while trying to stay cool by pouring water over his head.

Jonny Davies has raised more than £3,000 for Calm (jikemedia/PA)

Mr Davies said the first day was “really fun but very challenging in the sense of the heat, because, you know, 30 degrees in London feels almost like 40 degrees on holiday”.

He said that “because the Northern line splits in so many directions, we had to run a section and get on the Tube and go back to that point and then run the next section”.

“We started with a team up in Edgware and within the first 20 minutes someone had joined me, and then from that point onwards, the whole day I was with various people, either friends or people that follow me and wanted to join me for a run.”

He is running a different Tube line each day, alternating between longer and shorter routes, such as following the long Northern line with the shorter Circle line, and the shorter Victoria line with the longer Piccadilly line.

Mr Davies said he had been training for the challenge for “most of this year”.

Jonny Davies said he had been training for the challenge for ‘most of this year’ (jikemedia/PA)

He said: “I’ve run a few ultra marathons and other marathons but it was all leading up to do something like this in September, and then I officially started training for this about 20 weeks ago.

“I’ve had the idea in my head for years to do this, or I was looking at other ways of doing something London-based to raise money for mental health charities with regards to running, and this one felt right.”

He has raised more than £3,000 for the mental health charity Calm through his JustGiving fundraiser so far.

The president and general manager of JustGiving, Pascale Harvie, called Mr Davies “an inspiring role model for looking after your physical and mental health”.

Mr Harvie said: “Jonny’s challenge is creative and innovative and not something that I have ever seen before. To run 570km above the London Underground in 11 days is an incredible challenge and everyone at JustGiving is excited to see how he gets on.”

Jonny Davies started running on one of the hottest days of the year (jikemedia/PA)

Mr Davies said he is fundraising for Calm because “I think that what they do is incredibly important”.

He added: “We all need a bit of help here and there, whether that’s from friends or from someone else, and I’ve been very fortunate that I’ve had great people in my life to help me through difficult times and running is one of those things that helps me.

“Life sometimes throws curveballs at us and makes it very difficult and I think the most important thing is to keep going forward.”

Mr Davies’s fundraising page is at justgiving.com/page/jonny-davies-1692194753702